Larsa Pippen will never know peace on the unrelenting wi-fi streets of social media. Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife has consistently been the butt of jokes ever since she was chasing Future around looking to join his team as a star player. One might think that Larsa would have more…pride, couth, and self-awareness to see how bad of a look it was but to no avail.

Recently, the mocked basketball wife has been seen cougar-ly coupled up with Marcus Jordan, the son of Scottie’s former teammate and icy antagonist Michael Jordan. This hard-to-believe romance broke the levees of loquacious lambasting and it appears that things will get worse for her long before they get better.

An Instagram user named @RuthlessRich ran down on Larsa and Marcus at the Rams game in Los Angeles yesterday and he was NOT discreet about how he felt about what he saw before his eyes…

Marcus looked like he had a Southwest Airlines commercial playing in his head “Wanna get away?”

It’s a cold world, you better have a lil’ sweater or something. On top of the obvious messiness of “dating” MJ Jr., there’s also the fact that she is FOURTY-EIGHT and he is THIRTY-ONE. Sure, they’re both grown a** adults who can do whatever makes them happy but also, damn lady.