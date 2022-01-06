Bossip Video

Free as some birds…

Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen have finalized their divorce over THREE years after Larsa’s 2018 filing.

According to Us Weekly reports, after the duo’s lawyers attended a virtual hearing on Wednesday, January 5, attorney David J. Glass told Us in a statement:

“I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now divorced, and that the divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021. All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing successfully coparenting their remaining minor children.”

The tabloid confirmed in August 2021 that a stipulated judgment had been submitted in the case, signaling that both Larsa, 47, and Scottie, 56, agreed to terms. At the time, a judge still needed to sign off on the judgment in order for the proceedings to become final.

Larsa and Scottie were wed in 1997 and share four children, Scotty Jr., born in 2000, is currently a star basketball player at Vanderbilt. Their son Preston (born in 2002) graduated from Sierra Canyon High School last year. Y’all will likely recognize the school’s name for it’s notoriety for showcasing elite prep basketball talent. The couple welcomed their son Justin in 2005 and daughter Sophia in 2008. She actually just celebrated a birthday on December 26.

Scottie originally filed for divorce in 2016, amid rumors of an affair with Future as well as reports that Scottie had been unfaithful. The pair briefly reconciled

before Larsa filed for divorce once more in November 2018. Larsa denied rumors that she was unfaithful, but over the last five years Larsa has regularly been in BOSSIP headlines over questionable relationships with Malik Beasley and Tristan Thompson as well as a notable fallout with the Kardashian family.

Relationship drama has been a hot topic for the “Real Housewives of Miami” star. During a December 2021 episode of Real Housewives Of Miam, Larsa told her costar Lisa Hochstein that the six time NBA champ had criticized Beasley in a text message.

“When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” Larsa said. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.’”

Welp… It’s interesting that Larsa posted a clip from RHOM right around the time the split was finalized where she talks about being single now.

Just this week Larsa tweeted, “What did u leave behind in 2021? I left behind all the haters.”

Welp! We hope that this signals an end to a lot of the drama for the Pippen family. We definitely hope they’re keeping things amicable for the sake of those kids.

How long do you think Scottie and Larsa will stay single?