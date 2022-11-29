Bossip Video

Brittney Griner has been tried and convicted of cannabis possession in Russia and has subsequently been sentenced to nine years in prison. No prison is a “good” prison, but apparently the Russian prison that will house the basketball star for the next damn-near decade is a complete hellhole.

According to TMZ, Dave Zirin of The Nation says that the facility that Griner has been sent to is located in Mordovia, Russia where racism and homophobia are rampant and medical care is virtually nonexistent. Zirin says that Mordovia is known as “The Land of Prisons” because there are TWO DOZEN supermax prisons in the “swampy” and “frigid” area of mother Russia.

Some of you may remember that Pussy Riot band member Nadya Tolokonnikova spent two years in a Mordovia prison and recently spoke to MSNBC about the poor conditions and the frequent “beatings and torture…”

The WNBA is still publicly supporting BG by sending frequent messages of encouragement:

“Our sister, Brittney Griner, is an American in peril in Russia. She needs the love and support of her country, sports governing bodies and every athlete on the planet to get released and home to her family. #WeAreBG #BringBGHome #BringThemHome”

We’re sick at the idea that Brittney Griner will be subjected to violence and hatred over some damn cannabis oil. Free BG!