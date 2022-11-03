MAFS Reunion Ruckus: Justin Accused Nate Of ‘Making A Pass At Him’ & Absolutely NO ONE Believed Him

Arguably the wildest Married At First Sight reunion in history aired this week and it featured consummation confessions and same-sex flirting accusations.

On Wednesday viewers watched as host Kevin Frazier brought the San Diego-based couples back together to discuss the state of their marriages after Decision Day.

All of the couples were present and ready to recap their Decision Day choices.

Justin and Alexis were there to discuss splitting up after that toxic heel turn on the finale…

Stacia and Nate were present to discuss still being married…

Lindy and Miguel were also on hand to share the good news about their partnership…

Binh and Morgan didn’t mind doubling down on their decision to remain apart…

and Krysten and Mitch had no problem admitting that the “Krysten and Mitch” show was completely over.

Before digging into their respective marriages however, the cast sat down as a group and fireworks ensued.

Justin And Nate Argue During The “Married At First Sight” Reunion

Just minutes into the show, Justin and Nate clashed after Nate questioned why the fellow #MAFS husband blocked him and unfollowed the entire group on Instagram.

“I unfollowed everybody,” admitted Justin before adding, “I blocked you because you’re two different people.”

He continued,

“Sometimes you’re one way, sometimes you’re another and that’s just not my cup of tea, so for me, I’m just like, ‘Ahh.'”

He then went on to flat-out call Nate “fake” and Nate fired back that Justin’s need for attention from his was “weird” while dubbing him a crybaby and “emotional.”

“Im not looking to be your therapist,” said Nate.

Their back and forth continued but it came to a screeching halt after Justin alleged that Nate hit on him in a flirtatious manner.

“Bro, you made a pass at me twice before the show,” Justin alleged. “What pass?” asked Nate. “Bruh, you were hitting on me!” replied Justin while Nate said that they don’t even talk.

According to Justin, Nate wondered why Justin signed up for “Married At First” while complimenting him on his skin and teeth. Justin apparently took the compliments as flirting.

“Don’t no guy compliment another guy two days in a row,” said Justin while adding that it was a bit much.

R E A L L Y?

A calm Nate then responded;

“I’m very confident, I’m very comfortable in my sexuality. I”m not the one that’s crying and worried about other people’s relationships.”

Nate then pressed “crybaby” Justin further about unfollowing the entire cast before Justin told him to “take the bass out of his voice” before standing up seemingly wanting to fight.

Nate sat undeterred while Binh and Kevin Frazier “held” Justin back.

“I’ll fold you right now, you over her cappin’ and fabricating,” said Nate from his seat. “Meet me outside–I’m here.”

The cast went on to call BS on Justin’s allegations and said he was “projecting.”

As you can imagine, social media ATE UP the moment and blasted Justin for once again claiming that someone “wants him.” In earlier episodes, Justin alleged that women were clamoring to find out about his penis size because he’s 6-foot-8.

People found that and the Nate story hard to believe.

That’s not all that happened during the reunion, however.

After cooler heads prevailed Justin sat down with his estranged wife Alexis and revealed that they consummated their marriage on their honeymoon.

Alexis however disagreed.

Alexis And Justin Admit To Having Sexual Contact On Their Honeymoon

While chatting with Kevin Frazier, Justin and Alexis admitted that although they said they consummated their marriage much later in the #MAFS process, they had sexual contact on their honeymoon.

Justin was adamant that they had intercourse, but Alexis wasn’t so sure.

“In her eyes, it wasn’t very long. In my eyes, I’m like, you penetrate, and I penetrated,” admitted Justin to Kevin Frazier. “And that’s what it was, whatever she wants to call it. We had sex the first night of the honeymoon. We had sex the third night of the honeymoon. Like, we orgasmed. Well, it sounded like you did, and I did.” “If that’s the story Justin wants, I’m fine with that,” said Alexis. “Justin asked me to not say anything.”

Later he called her a “compulsive liar” and alleged that she called him late one night to come over and have sex–something Twitter thought just couldn’t be the case considering that Alexis said multiple times that their intimacy “needed work.”

In case all this Justin drama isn’t enough for you, part two of the “Married At First Sight” reunion will air Wednesday, November 9 at 8 pm on Lifetime.

Did YOU watch part one of the #MAFS reunion??? What do YOU think about Justin’s actions during the episode?