T.J. Holmes posted and deleted a cryptic message about ending relationships shortly before his alleged affair with his Good Morning America costar Amy Robach made headlines.

The 45-year-old GMA host reportedly took to Instagram earlier this week to uploaded a photo from his dressing room that read: “End the relationship and cry once. It’s better than being with them and crying daily.”

In his caption, Holmes said it was the “quote of the week.”

T.J. has since deleted both his Instagram and Twitter accounts after he was photographed getting handsy with his fellow Good Morning America host, 49-year-old Robach. The coworkers–who are both married to other people–were seen getting drinks together at a New York City bar in pictures published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

According to the publication, the photos–which include the pair holding hands and Holmes touching Robach’s butt as she reaches into the trunk of a car–were taken across several outings throughout the month of November.

Since these pictures were released, the pair have not publicly commented on the status of their relationship, though Robach also deleted her Instagram account.





