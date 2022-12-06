BOSSIP Exclusive: Tamar Braxton, August Alsina, Kim Coles & More Talk VH1’s ‘The Surreal Life’ Reboot

The Surreal Life is BACK

The original celebrity social experiment is back with eight wildly different celebs living together for a once in a lifetime experience that puts their temperaments and vulnerabilities to the test while pushing them to unmask themselves in the most unfiltered and unpredictable ways.

The intriguing cast includes Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Tamar Braxton, Kim Coles, Stormy Daniels, Malcolm In The Middle star Frankie Muniz, actress, model, and former WWE superstar, CJ Perry, and makeup artist/influencer Manny MUA.

Check out the first look below:

We caught up with the super fun cast who talked first impressions, pre-conceived notions, Dennis Rodman’s, uh, rod, and more in our interviews you can enjoy below:

So far, viewers have gravitated toward August who seemingly came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community on the show.

The 30-year-old surprised fans as he credited a man with helping him find “a love that feels limitless.”

“And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way,” August told the camera, before bringing in and hugging the man who seems to make him very happy. “I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and is teaching me so much about love and healing,” the singer said. “I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”

This announcement comes just two years after his buzzy romance with Jada Pinkett-Smith became a viral obsession that spawned the entanglement era. Since then, August hasn’t shared any of his relationships, leaving fans to wonder what he’s been up to since that rollercoaster of a romance.

With that in mind, this announcement from Alsina was a big surprise to fans who made his name trend on Twitter with some pointing out that August didn’t give his rumored boyfriend/romantic partner any type of label in his announcement.

Could the person who taught him “so much about love and healing” just be a good friend?

The Surreal Life airs every Monday at 9PM ET/PT on VH1 and streams on VH1.com.