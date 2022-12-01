‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: Master P Opens Up About Late Rapper Soulja Slim, “He Was Our Tupac”

The legacy of Soulja Slim continues, thanks in part to his music and other artists mentioning him in their lyrics, but the newest episode of Hip Hop Homicides delves deeper into what cost him his life.

Master P Discusses His Relationship With Soulja Slim

We’ve got a sneak peek exclusive clip featuring rapper and record executive Master P from an all-new episode of WE tv’s “Hip Hop Homicides,” premiering Thursday, December 1 at 9:00pm ET/PT. In the fifth episode of “Hip Hop Homicides,” host Van Lathan delves into the unsolved mystery and murder of the New Orleans “No Limit” legend, Soulja Slim. Nearly two decades later, questions remain: was his murder the result of a life lived in the streets? Or was it something more sinister?

Watch the clip below:

Play

First can we just acknowledge how incredible it is that Master P took the time to do this interview while he was grieving the loss of his daughter Tytyana? It’s clear from this interview that Soulja Slim was wrestling with a lot and it’s so important that Master P made sure to include the context of trauma when he was talking about him. It was powerful how he linked Slim’s struggles to those he’s experienced in his own family. What did you think about the interview? We’re definitely tuning in to watch the full episode tonight.

HIP HOP HOMICIDES – EPISODE 105 – “SOULJA SLIM” premieres tonight, Thursday, December 1 at 9:00PM ET/PT