‘Tis The Season! Lance Gross Enjoys Festive Family Funday At Magically Merry Disneyland Resort

‘Tis the season!

Lance Gross, his wife Rebecca, and his children Berkeley and Lennon enjoyed a festive family funday at Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California.

Kerry Washington joined in on the fun at Disneyland Park where she linked up with Daisy Duck in front of Sleepy Beauty’s Winter Castle.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort runs through Jan. 8, 2023 with festive fun and joyful décor at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Downtown Disney District, and the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort.

During this magical time of year, friends and family can make merry memories together with treasured traditions, seasonal nighttime spectaculars, transformations of favorite attractions, special food and beverages, and more.

Returning this year is the nighttime spectacular “World of Color – Season of Light” that wraps guests in holiday magic by fusing cherished holiday music with memorable moments from treasured Disney animated films.

Through energetic live entertainment, culinary delights, and special traditions, Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure highlights a diverse season of celebrations including Christmas/Navidad, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day.

Nine Festive Foods Marketplace kiosks across the park serve a wide array of delectable foods and beverages, including Visions of Sugarplums, a returning marketplace featuring sweet and savory bites.

New this year at Disney California Adventure is Tina and The Sounds of Celebration! that brings her powerhouse vocals and dynamic musicians to perform holiday tunes with an uplifting repertoire of salsa, merengue, cumbia and rock Latino.

The jolly lineup of holiday entertainment continues with “Mickey’s Happy Holidays”–a procession of Disney and Pixar characters dancing and marching along to the upbeat rhythms of the Holiday Toy Drummers.

The “Disney ¡Viva Navidad!” street party also returns with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse donning festive fiesta attire, Mexican folklórico dancers and Mariachis, Brazilian samba dancers and percussionists, and giant mojiganga puppets.

Guests can encounter Disney characters in holiday attire and, at Paradise Gardens Park, visit with Mirabel from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto.”

Disney California Adventure sparkles with holiday décor throughout, highlighted by a 50-foot-tall Christmas tree in Buena Vista Street and automotive embellishments in Cars Land.

The yuletide spirit shifts into high gear with two seasonal attraction transformations: Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl and Mater’s Jingle Jamboree.

Anna, Elsa and Olaf from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen,” along with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Santa Claus, and many other friends celebrate the season in “A Christmas Fantasy” Parade.

In the evenings, the festivities continue with the “Believe… in Holiday Magic” fireworks spectacular featuring magical “snowfall” and colorful projections on Main Street, U.S.A.

Two beloved Disneyland attractions return with fan-favorite seasonal transformations. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary “It’s A Small World” Holiday features dolls and toys representing children around the world, enjoying the distinctive holiday traditions of their respective countries.