BOSSIPSounds: Emerging R&B Dynamo T-Royal Applies Pressure On Provocative Panty-Dropper ‘Mine’

T-Royal SZN

Emerging R&B artist T-Royal has been singing panties off on sexy singles ‘Your Bed’ and his latest “Mine” where he tells a woman how he wants to make love to her all while claiming what’s rightfully his.

On the provocative panty-dropper, T-Royal soulfully croons his confidence in knowing his lady belongs to him while explaining how he plans to put it down.

“The inspiration behind “Mine” came from a female friend that was involved in a relationship that went wrong. With me knowing her qualities, and with me keeping our relationship strictly friends, it gave me more motivation to own what was mistreated,” said T-Royal.

Check out the visuals below:





Play



Hailing from Atlanta, Tavarius ‘T-Royal’ Royalston has established himself as a newcomer to watch with impressive vocals and an authenticity constantly on display.

Winning fans over with classic R&B covers, T-Royal earned the praise of R&B veterans and legends like Tevin Campbell who was kind enough to check out the rookie’s rendition of his smash hit ‘Can We Talk.’

Known for his unique approach to R&B, the young crooner has caught the attention of notable figures and music industry heavy-hitters like Jermaine Dupri, Bryan Michael Cox, Ella Mai, Queen Naija, Tamar Braxton, NeNe Leakes, and more.

His previous performances lead to him being selected to perform at Jagged Edge‘s 25th Anniversary where he solidified himself as Atlanta’s newest R&B sensation.

As a dedicated student of music, he’s always eager to learn new things and hopes to spread love and real R&B to the world.

So far, he’s amassed millions of views showcasing his vocal talent on Instagram and TikTok. With this momentum, T-Royal is on track to become the next big R&B superstar.