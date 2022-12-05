Bossip Video

After already dropping a seductive bonnet yammmthem, an artist/songwriter from Compton, CA is announcing a new album and accompanying tour.

Emerging R&Baddie Brittany B. aka Bee-B recently released a 16-track project titled Ghetto Feng Shui.

Described as “grown woman/non-toxic” R&B music, the project via the Grammy nominee features 16 tracks;

“My Ghetto Is” “Ghetto. E” “Small Talk” “Self Care” “Self Care Is” “Do You Mind (Bonnet)? “Feel Sexy” “Peace” “Morning After Thoughts” “Dumb” “Real” feat. Davion Farris” “Space” “Damn Good Reason” “Can We?” Feat. Raheem DeVaughn “Love Me While You’re Here (West Side)” “Home”

Arguably the standout however, is “Feel Sexy,” a soulful single centered around a woman who wants her lover to confirm their attraction to her.

“Make me feel sexy,” croons Bee-B on the track. “Make me feel wanted, compliment me waking up first thing in the morning, stare at me like it’s the first time you ever saw me.”

The artist who wrote for the likes of Summer Walker and Queen Naija and is previously of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood fame recently announced her Ghetto Feng Shui tour that will feature intimate shows. Bee-B also teased that she’ll have special surprise guests for fans.

“It’s time for me to connect with each and every one of you that has listened , shared and love this album!” Bee-B captioned a tour announcement. “This is my FIRST TIME HEADLINING

in NYC, ATL & LA! Let’s SELL OUT each date and I may add some more 😉 Bringing some Special homies out in each city so PULL UP ON ME!!!”

Are YOU checking out Bee-B and her Ghetto Feng Shui tour???