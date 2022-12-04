Bossip Video

The Urban One Honors will celebrate icons of the Culture and a number of celebs recently exuded Black excellence on the purple carpet.

As previously reported the 5th annual awards will air on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 16, on TV One and CLEO TV, and highlight the achievements of those who have made outstanding contributions to the arts, media, music, education, and our community.

Ahead of that, the ceremony was filmed in Atlanta, and celebs came dressed to the nines for the impactful evening.

Seen on the scene was the show’s host Tank who posed alongside his lovely wife Zena Foster…

as well as LeToya Luckett, who hosted an exclusive backstage pass session with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters.

The legendary Maxine Waters posed for pics with TV One President Michelle Rice before accepting her Lifetime Achievement Honor at the awards.

Also on hand was this year’s Entertainment Icon Honoree, LL Cool J.

Ladies Love Cool James walked the carpet alongside his lovely wife Simone.

The King of R&B Bobby Brown was also on hand alongside his family to accept the Phoenix Honor award.

Similarly, the innovative Pharrell Williams stopped by the carpet before picking up his Music Innovation Honor. He was joined by his close friend Pusha T who presented him with the award.

David and Tamela Mann posed for pics before receiving their Inspirational Impact award…

and NeNe Leakes attended the ceremony and brought her boo Nyonisela Sioh as her date.

Also seen on the scene was Yandy Smith…

Lisa Wu…

Dr. Contessa and Dr. Scott Metcalfe of Married To Medicine fame…

Cristyl Kimbrough of Ladies Who List Atlanta…

media correspondent Shari Nycole…

a Wakanda forever saluting Roland Martin…

Marvin Sapp…

Trina Braxton…

The Morning Hustle host Lore’l…

and Angie Stone.

Whose red carpet look was your fave?

Make sure you tune in to the 2023 Urban One Honors when they air on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 16, 2023.