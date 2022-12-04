The Urban One Honors will celebrate icons of the Culture and a number of celebs recently exuded Black excellence on the purple carpet.
Source: Aaron J. Thornton/ Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
As previously reported the 5th annual awards will air on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 16, on TV One and CLEO TV, and highlight the achievements of those who have made outstanding contributions to the arts, media, music, education, and our community.
Ahead of that, the ceremony was filmed in Atlanta, and celebs came dressed to the nines for the impactful evening.
Seen on the scene was the show’s host Tank who posed alongside his lovely wife Zena Foster…
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
as well as LeToya Luckett, who hosted an exclusive backstage pass session with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters.
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
The legendary Maxine Waters posed for pics with TV One President Michelle Rice before accepting her Lifetime Achievement Honor at the awards.
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Also on hand was this year’s Entertainment Icon Honoree, LL Cool J.
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Ladies Love Cool James walked the carpet alongside his lovely wife Simone.
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
The King of R&B Bobby Brown was also on hand alongside his family to accept the Phoenix Honor award.
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Similarly, the innovative Pharrell Williams stopped by the carpet before picking up his Music Innovation Honor. He was joined by his close friend Pusha T who presented him with the award.
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
David and Tamela Mann posed for pics before receiving their Inspirational Impact award…
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
and NeNe Leakes attended the ceremony and brought her boo Nyonisela Sioh as her date.
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Also seen on the scene was Yandy Smith…
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Lisa Wu…
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Dr. Contessa and Dr. Scott Metcalfe of Married To Medicine fame…
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Cristyl Kimbrough of Ladies Who List Atlanta…
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
media correspondent Shari Nycole…
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
a Wakanda forever saluting Roland Martin…
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Marvin Sapp…
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
Trina Braxton…
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
The Morning Hustle host Lore’l…
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Urban One Honors
and Angie Stone.
Whose red carpet look was your fave?
-
-
Aaron J. Thornton
-
-
Aaron J. Thornton
-
-
Aaron J. Thornton
-
-
Aaron J. Thornton
-
-
Aaron J. Thornton
-
-
Aaron J. Thornton
-
-
Paras Griffin
-
-
Aaron J. Thornton
-
-
Aaron J. Thornton
-
-
Aaron J. Thornton
-
-
Aaron J. Thornton
-
-
Aaron J. Thornton
-
-
Aaron J. Thornton
-
-
Aaron J. Thornton
-
-
Aaron J. Thornton
-
-
Aaron J. Thornton
-
-
Aaron J. Thornton
-
-
Aaron J. Thornton
-
-
Aaron J. Thornton
-
-
Aaron J. Thornton
-
-
Aaron J. Thornton
-
-
Paras Griffin
-
-
Paras Griffin
-
-
Paras Griffin
-
-
Paras Griffin
-
-
Paras Griffin
-
-
Paras Griffin
-
-
Paras Griffin
Make sure you tune in to the 2023 Urban One Honors when they air on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 16, 2023.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.