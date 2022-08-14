Bossip Video

Tank is not here for Bishop Patrick L. Wooden Sr.’s remarks about Beyoncé and he’s reminding the Bishop to “let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”

Earlier this week a sermon from the Upper Room Church of God in Christ’s leader surfaced showing him blasting Bey’s song, “Church Girl”, as “sacrilege” and “desecration.”

“To sample the song of a real church lady, Twinkie Clark…I don’t know whether she knew what she was going to do with the song or not. But she knows she’s not saved,” said the Bishop. “I pray to God that a stiff denunciation of what she did with that song is put out.”





Play



On the booty bouncing tune, Yonce sings, “Nobody can judge me but me”. I think Bishop Wooden may have disregarded that lyric.

She goes on to sing;

“I was born free. Drop it like a thotty. Drop it like a thotty. Church girls acting loose, bad girls acting snotty.”





Play



The beat is reminiscent of instrumentation used in gospel music but it incorporates dance and hip-hop beats while sampling The Clark Sisters’ 80’s hit, “Center of Thy Will,” something Twinkie Clark personally expressed excitement over.

Despite that, the Pastor STILL clearly has a problem, and Tank is coming to Bey’s defense.

Tank Responds To Bishop Wooden

Tank responded by asking the Pastor via social media; “Who are you pastor to question the salvation of Beyonce?” and added;

“Who gives you the authority and the right to question what she believes in her heart because of a song on top of a Clark Sisters record”.

I wonder what Bey thinks of the Bishop’s remarks and if Bishop Wooden Sr. has felt the wrath of the hive yet?

Let’s say a prayer for him.