‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: XXXTentacion’s Loved Ones Say He Predicted His Early Death

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Hip Hop Homicides. This week Van Lathan will be taking a closer look at the sad demise of rapper XXXtentacion.

Young rap star XXXtentacion’s life was cut tragically short when he was shot dead in the parking lot of a motorsports store near his home in Florida. Was this more than just a robbery gone wrong? And did XXXtentacion predict his own murder?

Watch the clip below to see what Van Lathan learned when he met with XXXtentacion’s loved ones.





Play



Wow, it’s really eerie that he created that music video, unknowingly foreshadowing his death.

We’re definitely tuning in to watch the full episode.

A brand new episode of Hip Hop Homicides airs Thursday, December 8th at 9 PM ET/PT on WeTV.