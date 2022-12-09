Bossip Video

Yesterday, what so many prayed and hoped for finally came to fruition in the form of Brittney Griner’s release from Russia. Brittney was involved in a prisoner swap with Russia involving international arms dealer Viktor. A deal that was brokered by Saudi Arabia.

For almost a year she was held in a Russian jail over claims she in possession of THC oil. While Brittney was in Russian custody her wife kept her name on the front of everyones minds advocating for her release. Along with her wife Cherelle Griner, the entire WNBA and NBA kept her name alive.

Stephen Curry Speaks On Brittney Griner’s Release During His Open Monologue During Sports Illustrated ‘Sportsperson Of The Year’ Awards

Stephen Curry was one of Griner’s biggest advocates for her release during the 10 months abroad. Last night he reacted to her being freed during Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards. During his acceptance speech for 2022’s Sportsperson of the year he spoke directly to Brittney.

“We are glad she’s home, we’re glad she’s reunited with her family,” Curry said. “It’s a constant reminder for everybody continuing to use their platforms to speak on issues that are meaningful and can move the needle. Thank you to President Biden’s administration for being a part of that fight. But, it’s also a reminder that we all need to stay engaged in the fight to protect American citizens at home and abroad who are wrongfully detained, and we can continue to be engaged in that fight. BG, we love you. We thank you for your sacrifice and your continued perseverance and patience to get through this process, and hope you enjoy reuniting with your family. We are always with you, BG.”

Stephen also expressed his excitement the second he touched Sports Illustrated red carpet earlier in the evening.

“It is amazing that Brittney’s home,” Curry said. “It was obviously too long of a process to get her back from being unlawfully and unrightly detained in Russia. I think one, shout out to President [Joe] Biden and his administration and all the athletes, activists, people who used their platform to speak on her behalf. I know there’s a conversation now there’s hopefully leading to protecting and speaking on other American citizens that are still unlawfully detained overseas, and knowing that there’s still a lot of families that are in a similar predicament. This is great news that Brittney is home, excited to see her get back with her family.”

You can take a look at Stephen’s night below.