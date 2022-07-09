Bossip Video

At age 14, when Akon’s hit, “Won’t Let Me Out” debuted, Brittney Griner had no idea how accurately the lyrics would mimic her life 17 years later.

To be held in a prison without knowing exactly when you will be released can make one utterly hopeless. As previously reported she expressed these sentiments in a handwritten letter to Joe Biden where she pleaded with the president to aid in her release.

Brittney wrote;

“As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever”.

I think most of our tear ducts were fighting not to activate after reading how despondent she had become.

For the past 4 and a half months, Griner has been detained in a Russian prison. The two-time Olympic gold medalist was accused of having vape cartridges containing hashish oil, which is illegal in the eastern European country.

Cherelle Griner Speaks On President Biden

President Biden swiftly responded to her letter and Cherelle Griner, Brittney’s wife, recently reacted to it after previously asking the President for his assistance.

During a press conference, Cherelle stated that Biden, “sees her as a person and he has not forgotten her, which was her biggest cry in her letter.”

At the conference, Cherelle also expressed how Biden’s words, “brought [her] so much joy as well as B.G.”

She was accompanied at the press conference by Reverend Al Sharpton and leaders from the WNBA including, Association Executive Director, Terri Jackson and Nneka Ogwumike, President of the WNBA Players Association, and power forward for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Sharpton expressed his concern for Brittney’s “physical, emotional and spiritual well-being” and urged President Biden to arrange a trip for faith leaders to visit Griner in prison.

Cherelle thanked Sharpton and the WNBA for their support of her wife during this trying time. The WNBA continues to compensate her salary and named Brittney an honorary All-Star starter.

Cherelle expressed;

“It’s just been overwhelming for my entire family — the joy of knowing that B.G.’s footprint was so big – even in her absence, you still can’t miss her.”

Play

Brittney Griner’s Case Continues

On May 3rd, The U.S. government classified Brittney’s case as “wrongfully detained” and as previously reported, Griner stated that she “would like to plead guilty” to drug charges. Brittney said the vape cartridges were accidentally left in her luggage and she had no “intention” of breaking Russian law. She explained that she was in a rush and did not mean to leave the hashish oil filled cartridges in her bag.

Many celebrities have rallied around Griner including Chris Brown who posted in his IG story, “It’s not my business but….it’s f***ed up what they doing to Brittney Griner. If this was a male star athlete y’all would be way more vocal and helpful. This s*** lame as f***. I wish I could really help her out.”

Many commenters on social media echoed his feelings.

On July 14th, she is expected to appear in court for her third day of trial.