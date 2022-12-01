Twitter Reacts To T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Cheating Scandal
Messsyyyy: Twitter Explodes With Reactions To T.J. Holmes’ Alleged Affair With ‘GMA’ Work Wife Amy Robach
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach did WHAT?
Not TJ Holmes stuttering thru THIS report knowing he was reupholstering Amy Robach’s guts 😭pic.twitter.com/K2sVzCNO51
— MBali 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) December 1, 2022
Twitter is ABLAZE over T.J. Holmes‘ alleged affair with his Good Morning America costar Amy Robach, 49, that blew up when photos of their not-very-discreet entanglement published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
TJ Holmes & Amy Robach. pic.twitter.com/Xz9geZIVnH
— Ave (@SebastianAvenue) December 1, 2022
According to the publication, the photos–which include the pair holding hands and Holmes, 45, touching Robach’s butt as she reaches into the trunk of a car–were taken during several outings throughout the month of November.
The private investigator when he caught TJ Holmes and Amy Robach slipping in public pic.twitter.com/Q7SPnXr3Nm
— Tallahassee (@FLMAN850) December 1, 2022
Since these pictures were released, the pair (who deleted their social media accounts) have not publicly commented on the status of their relationship.
Before photos of their alleged affair were published, the GMA anchors gave fans glimpses into their “friendship” on social media. Holmes and Robach trained together for the New York City half marathon earlier this year and attended the Daytime Emmys together in June.
I mean: pic.twitter.com/k2WXzm6GYD
— Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) December 1, 2022
Robach previously spoke about going on double dates with Holmes and his wife to demonstrate just how close both families were.
This TJ Holmes – Amy Robach affair thing is extra wild cause they were hanging out together with their spouses! Like 2 couples that are friends!
He really had his wife out here kee keeing & breaking bread with his side bitch! pic.twitter.com/vZSpmCZIqn
— Your Favorite Poodle's Favorite Poodle (@Jubilance1922) December 1, 2022
Following these headlines, social media uncovered old posts from Holmes who appeared to be over his marriage. In 2020, he posted a message to his wife on their 10 year wedding anniversary, insisting he gave Marilee Fiebig “plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities” to leave their marriage.
“10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me,” Holmes wrote in his caption. “And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years. That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine a** out the dooooooor.”
He continued, “But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed grace and patience that’s incomprehensible. Asking her for another 10 years would be to much.”
And he posted this two years ago on his wedding anniversary: pic.twitter.com/dnVyQ97ORd
— Jay🇭🇳🇸🇻 (@flacita__48) November 30, 2022
You may also recall T.J. being very critical of Will Smith following his now-infamous Oscars slap, insisting the actor’s outburst stained the entire evening produced by an all-Black team.
“Robin, this was awful. It was ugly, it was embarrassing, it was confusing,” he told co-host Robin Roberts the morning after. “On a night where this entire production, the entire Oscar show was done for the first time by an all-Black producing team, here we are leading off the show and the story of the morning is about one man assaulting another on the Oscar stage.”
Will Smith hits Chris Rock in heated on-stage moment at the #Oscars. @tjholmes has more on the shocking slap. https://t.co/j49Ummie6A pic.twitter.com/c38H28ePjM
— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2022
Fast-forward to yesterday where T.J.’s scandal spilled onto social media for everyone to judge the same way he judged Will Smith. In the wise words of Jill Scott, maybe he should’ve just been silent.
TJ holmes had all that sh!t to say about Will Smith…only for TJ Holmes to be caught cheating on his Black wife with a white woman. WHEW………….. pic.twitter.com/0dhMPBz1Iu
— Jason (Emperor T'Challa) (@EscaflowneClown) December 1, 2022
What are your thoughts on the T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach cheating scandal? Do you think they should be fired? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the on the flip.
Not TJ Holmes stuttering thru THIS report knowing he was reupholstering Amy Robach’s guts 😭pic.twitter.com/K2sVzCNO51
— MBali 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) December 1, 2022
TJ Holmes Wife & Amy Robach at GMA tomorrow pic.twitter.com/aHO92EUSpw
— Charcuterie Police 👮🏾♂️ (@DarrellTheDon) December 1, 2022
TJ Holmes and Amy Robach its not looking good for yall. Co hosts have you heard about this? The GMA hosts — I never get to watch them because they come on while I'm prepping for the show — but they're anchors on GMA and they've allegedly been having an affair with one another pic.twitter.com/XqWSKaOhAA
— STOP DONATING TO ADL, BLM NATIONAL AND SHAUN KING (@WrittenByHanna) December 1, 2022
TJ Holmes, please tell me this is not the woman you are cheating on your black wife with? pic.twitter.com/3HdUSHDC8u
— Critical Grace Theory (@Peaceful_Rule) November 30, 2022
I’m sorry.. TJ Holmes cheated with Amy Robach .. and he’s married to THIS BEAUTIFUL WOMAN.
I hate men. pic.twitter.com/XVEFnoS1kI
— raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@xoraveen) December 1, 2022
The private investigator when he caught TJ Holmes and Amy Robach slipping in public pic.twitter.com/Q7SPnXr3Nm
— Tallahassee (@FLMAN850) December 1, 2022
Continue Slideshow
TJ Holmes when the Good Morning America HR department showed him those photos of him and Amy Robach
pic.twitter.com/3mWjhQb7xk
— I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) December 1, 2022
lmfao screaming at how non-discreet TJ Holmes and Amy Robach were about their affair.
They may as well just called TMZ and leaked the story themselves.
— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) December 1, 2022
tj holmes IS fine though.
like if gary duordan and michael ealy had a little, strong-jawed, squinting, philandering offspring.
— fooler initiative (@metroadlib) December 1, 2022
The thing that concerns me the most about the TJ Holmes/Amy Robach scandal is that apparently I’m the only one who had never heard of TJ Holmes or Amy Robach
— Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) December 1, 2022
TJ Holmes being married to a black woman is the most shocking part of that whole scandal.
— Tasha Mack (@NiqueG_22) November 30, 2022
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.