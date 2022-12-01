Twitter Reacts To T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Cheating Scandal

Messsyyyy: Twitter Explodes With Reactions To T.J. Holmes’ Alleged Affair With ‘GMA’ Work Wife Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach did WHAT?

Twitter is ABLAZE over T.J. Holmesalleged affair with his Good Morning America costar Amy Robach, 49, that blew up when photos of their not-very-discreet entanglement published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

According to the publication, the photos–which include the pair holding hands and Holmes, 45, touching Robach’s butt as she reaches into the trunk of a car–were taken during several outings throughout the month of November.

Since these pictures were released, the pair (who deleted their social media accounts) have not publicly commented on the status of their relationship.

Before photos of their alleged affair were published, the GMA anchors gave fans glimpses into their “friendship” on social media. Holmes and Robach trained together for the New York City half marathon earlier this year and attended the Daytime Emmys together in June.

Robach previously spoke about going on double dates with Holmes and his wife to demonstrate just how close both families were.

Following these headlines, social media uncovered old posts from Holmes who appeared to be over his marriage. In 2020, he posted a message to his wife on their 10 year wedding anniversary, insisting he gave Marilee Fiebig “plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities” to leave their marriage.

“10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me,” Holmes wrote in his caption. “And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years. That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine a** out the dooooooor.”

He continued, “But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed grace and patience that’s incomprehensible. Asking her for another 10 years would be to much.”

You may also recall T.J. being very critical of Will Smith following his now-infamous Oscars slap, insisting the actor’s outburst stained the entire evening produced by an all-Black team.

“Robin, this was awful. It was ugly, it was embarrassing, it was confusing,” he told co-host Robin Roberts the morning after. “On a night where this entire production, the entire Oscar show was done for the first time by an all-Black producing team, here we are leading off the show and the story of the morning is about one man assaulting another on the Oscar stage.”

Fast-forward to yesterday where T.J.’s scandal spilled onto social media for everyone to judge the same way he judged Will Smith. In the wise words of Jill Scott, maybe he should’ve just been silent.

What are your thoughts on the T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach cheating scandal? Do you think they should be fired? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the on the flip.

