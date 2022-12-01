Messsyyyy: Twitter Explodes With Reactions To T.J. Holmes’ Alleged Affair With ‘GMA’ Work Wife Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach did WHAT?

Not TJ Holmes stuttering thru THIS report knowing he was reupholstering Amy Robach’s guts 😭pic.twitter.com/K2sVzCNO51 — MBali 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) December 1, 2022

Twitter is ABLAZE over T.J. Holmes‘ alleged affair with his Good Morning America costar Amy Robach, 49, that blew up when photos of their not-very-discreet entanglement published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

According to the publication, the photos–which include the pair holding hands and Holmes, 45, touching Robach’s butt as she reaches into the trunk of a car–were taken during several outings throughout the month of November.

The private investigator when he caught TJ Holmes and Amy Robach slipping in public pic.twitter.com/Q7SPnXr3Nm — Tallahassee (@FLMAN850) December 1, 2022

Since these pictures were released, the pair (who deleted their social media accounts) have not publicly commented on the status of their relationship.

Before photos of their alleged affair were published, the GMA anchors gave fans glimpses into their “friendship” on social media. Holmes and Robach trained together for the New York City half marathon earlier this year and attended the Daytime Emmys together in June.

Robach previously spoke about going on double dates with Holmes and his wife to demonstrate just how close both families were.

This TJ Holmes – Amy Robach affair thing is extra wild cause they were hanging out together with their spouses! Like 2 couples that are friends! He really had his wife out here kee keeing & breaking bread with his side bitch! pic.twitter.com/vZSpmCZIqn — Your Favorite Poodle's Favorite Poodle (@Jubilance1922) December 1, 2022

Following these headlines, social media uncovered old posts from Holmes who appeared to be over his marriage. In 2020, he posted a message to his wife on their 10 year wedding anniversary, insisting he gave Marilee Fiebig “plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities” to leave their marriage.

“10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me,” Holmes wrote in his caption. “And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years. That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine a** out the dooooooor.” He continued, “But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed grace and patience that’s incomprehensible. Asking her for another 10 years would be to much.”

And he posted this two years ago on his wedding anniversary: pic.twitter.com/dnVyQ97ORd — Jay🇭🇳🇸🇻 (@flacita__48) November 30, 2022

You may also recall T.J. being very critical of Will Smith following his now-infamous Oscars slap, insisting the actor’s outburst stained the entire evening produced by an all-Black team.

“Robin, this was awful. It was ugly, it was embarrassing, it was confusing,” he told co-host Robin Roberts the morning after. “On a night where this entire production, the entire Oscar show was done for the first time by an all-Black producing team, here we are leading off the show and the story of the morning is about one man assaulting another on the Oscar stage.”

Will Smith hits Chris Rock in heated on-stage moment at the #Oscars. @tjholmes has more on the shocking slap. https://t.co/j49Ummie6A pic.twitter.com/c38H28ePjM — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 28, 2022

Fast-forward to yesterday where T.J.’s scandal spilled onto social media for everyone to judge the same way he judged Will Smith. In the wise words of Jill Scott, maybe he should’ve just been silent.

TJ holmes had all that sh!t to say about Will Smith…only for TJ Holmes to be caught cheating on his Black wife with a white woman. WHEW………….. pic.twitter.com/0dhMPBz1Iu — Jason (Emperor T'Challa) (@EscaflowneClown) December 1, 2022

What are your thoughts on the T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach cheating scandal? Do you think they should be fired? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the on the flip.