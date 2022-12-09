‘Red Table Talk’ Exclusive: Relationship Guru Jay Shetty Breaks Down Different Fight Styles

This week’s episode of Red Table Talk goes deep with Jay Shetty and we’ve got an exclusive clip that might help you and your honey find smoother resolutions to all your issues.

Jay Shetty Shares Three Different Fighting Styles For Relationships

Think you know how to love? Think again! For the first time, best-selling author, purpose coach and former monk Jay Shetty is revealing his highly anticipated rules of love. Carefully crafted after years of research, Jay explains his critical steps for finding love, building trust, healing from heartbreak, fighting with your partner and breaking up gracefully. Get ready for life-changing wisdom from one of the most respected and sought-after thought leaders.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Monday’s all-new episode, where Jay breaks down three different fight styles that couples tend to use. Check out the clip below:

Which fight style do you and your partner seem to use most? Looking at these it seems like venting would be the most healthy. Hiding doesn’t seem effective because there’s no attempt to communicate at all. Exploding seems counterproductive since it’s very emotional and we’d think it would be harder to listen to a partner who is yelling. We could also see how maybe hiding or exploding might happen at the start of an argument, but ultimately in a good partnership, healthy communication could resume afterward.

What do you guys think about Jay Shetty’s assessment of relationship fight styles?

A new episode of Red Table Talk on dating and relationships with Jay Shetty will stream Monday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.