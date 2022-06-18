‘Gotta Move On’ Out The Closet? Diddy Drops New Song About Cassie Breakup, Her Husband Responds With Shady Pride Month Post

Shots fired, and we’re not talking about Ciroc!

On Friday, Diddy launched his return to music with his first new single in 7 years featuring Bryson Tiller. The new R&B song “Gotta Move On” addressed Diddy’s 2018 breakup with Cassie after a decade together. People are feeling the smooth and seductive summer vibe, except for Cassie’s husband Alex Fine. According to Hot New HipHop, Alex didn’t just throw a little shade, he threw a whole tree with a post about “people who are in the closet.”

“Happy Friday to all my LGBTQ+ friends. Attached is a charity that helps people who are in the closet and GOTTA MOVE ON,” the personal trainer wrote on a pcture of “LOVE” spelled out in rainbow balloons.

Who needs sunblock with some epic shade like that? Nothing says you’ve moved on like a song about your ex after she’s married with two kids. Like everything else in this rumored love triangle, the timing of the song raises some questions Diddy and his new boo Yung Miami were just toasting to their exes on IG live and celebrating their situationship on the debut of her podcast, Caresha Please. He was also at the center of the hilarious social media beef between Miami and Gina Huynh.

“I’m single. But I’m dating, I’m just taking my time with life,” Diddy shared on the podcast. When asked about his bond with Miami, he said, “We’re dating. We go have dates. We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times.” He also told Miami,”You’re like one of the realest people I’ve ever met and you’re authentically yourself. You’re a great mother and a great friend.”

Cassie was suspected of moving on too quickly and getting more than a workout after Diddy hired Alex to train her in 2017. The Bad Boy founder’s on-again-off-again relationship was officially off for good when the couple split in October of 2018. The singer disputed the timeline, saying that there was no overlap in the two relationships. The next year Alex and Cassie announced their whirlwind engagement, marriage, and first child.

“You found a new man, so I gotta move on. Guess you got a new agenda, with someone you barely know. I won’t, say you’re wrong. Guess you had to move on,” Diddy rapped.

Entering the “Love Era”

Maybe closure after heartbreak is the perfect first step for Diddy’s new love era. In addition to running Bad Boy, the 52-year-old announced the launch of LOVE RECORDS in partnership with Motown Records. His new album coming later this year will be released under the new label, which is focused on R&B.

“Gotta Move On” debuted at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards where Diddy did double duty as the host and artist. The showstopping opener also included a medley with his classic hit “Mo Money, Mo Problems” with Christian King Combs and Teyana Taylor.

Everything from Mr. Love’s new CIROC Passion to his new album is dedicated to this new era. The good vibes continued as Diddy celebrated hearing his new song on the radio in a video he posted on Instagram.

“Welcome to the love,” he cheered in another bottle-popping celebration.

What do you think of Diddy’s and Bryson Tiller’s new song? Was Alex’s clapback out of line or right on time?