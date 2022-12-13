Messiest Reactions To Lil Fizz's Cheeky Nudes Leak
What The Fizzle?? Messiest Reactions To Lil Fizz’s Cheeky Nudes Leak
What the fizzle??
Me checking to see why Lil Fizz is trending. pic.twitter.com/arwxOLZrvN
— 👟 (@dirtywhiteups) December 12, 2022
Months after trending over a leaked video of his fizzle pop, Lil Fizz is trending again over leaked nudes currently stirring up messy shenanigans across the internet.
Lil Fizz took Bump, Bump, Bump to heart I see. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hBC6JFjt4M
— CAN I GET TO YAMZ🎤🎶 (@KyngCassius) December 12, 2022
Why the B2K bae-turned-Love & Hip-Hop star choose to post what he posted on OnlyFans, we may never know, but the questionable nudes left fans (and everyone else) confused because WHY???
Lil Fizz hole: pic.twitter.com/8dE0oHK4bE
— velveeta alizé jenkins (@_Cordelra_) December 13, 2022
This latest social media debacle comes after Fizz was clowned for hours over leaked videos featuring his interesting equipment.
In multiple clips, Fizz can be seen tugging his fizzle pop for anyone thirsty enough to follow his sexual exploits on OnlyFans.
Naturally, fans wondered why his ex Apryl Jones (who shares two children with fellow B2K member Omarion) blew up her relationship with his bandmate to hump around with Fizz and his–well, you just have to see it for yourself.
You may recall her gushing over their sex life back in 2019 amid backlash over their messy relationship.
“Why y’all so mad?” she said in an Instagram video. “I’m getting the d**k I want. I love it, oh my God. It’s the best d**k of my life. It really, genuinely is. I can’t really be mad. I can’t not be happy because I think that the happiness comes from being happy and y’all trying to really make me mad, but I don’t know how to be mad. I’m not a mad person.”
Lil Fizz has yet to respond to his latest leak and, honestly, silence is probably best.
What are your thoughts on Fizzle Pop’s latest nude leak? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to Lil Fizz’s cheeky nude leak on the flip.
Now Lil Fizz who has been playing in your backyardigan? pic.twitter.com/LIHxpOTNPV
— CAN I GET TO YAMZ🎤🎶 (@KyngCassius) December 12, 2022
Me after seeing why Lil Fizz trending 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HV7QU6b241
— Zwide.un.bothered (@Iamzwide1) December 13, 2022
When she catches you watching Lil Fizz pic.twitter.com/P79QbP1bIg
— Marie Antoinette (@ThatsMyBizness_) December 13, 2022
Why is Lil Fizz coochie on the TL?! Ion mind, I’m just askin. pic.twitter.com/Oldte0Lw4Y
— Gentle Giant (@IamRellAnthony) December 13, 2022
*clicks to see the real reason why Lil Fizz is trending* pic.twitter.com/jGFU0aZoHH
— P. Against The World🤘🏿🕊 (@chillin662) December 13, 2022
Someone said Lil Fizz’s 🕳️ a raisin in the sun pic.twitter.com/6M2C3Lm617
— CAN I GET TO YAMZ🎤🎶 (@KyngCassius) December 12, 2022
Lil Fizz said pic.twitter.com/Ibkgc6zAjj
— go papi (@NOTurbnhaze) December 13, 2022
These Lil Fizz pictures… pic.twitter.com/6XcWlZNb8J
— ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) December 13, 2022
