What The Fizzle?? Messiest Reactions To Lil Fizz’s Cheeky Nudes Leak

What the fizzle??

Me checking to see why Lil Fizz is trending. pic.twitter.com/arwxOLZrvN — 👟 (@dirtywhiteups) December 12, 2022

Months after trending over a leaked video of his fizzle pop, Lil Fizz is trending again over leaked nudes currently stirring up messy shenanigans across the internet.

Lil Fizz took Bump, Bump, Bump to heart I see. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hBC6JFjt4M — CAN I GET TO YAMZ🎤🎶 (@KyngCassius) December 12, 2022

Why the B2K bae-turned-Love & Hip-Hop star choose to post what he posted on OnlyFans, we may never know, but the questionable nudes left fans (and everyone else) confused because WHY???

Lil Fizz hole: pic.twitter.com/8dE0oHK4bE — velveeta alizé jenkins (@_Cordelra_) December 13, 2022

This latest social media debacle comes after Fizz was clowned for hours over leaked videos featuring his interesting equipment.

In multiple clips, Fizz can be seen tugging his fizzle pop for anyone thirsty enough to follow his sexual exploits on OnlyFans.

Naturally, fans wondered why his ex Apryl Jones (who shares two children with fellow B2K member Omarion) blew up her relationship with his bandmate to hump around with Fizz and his–well, you just have to see it for yourself.

You may recall her gushing over their sex life back in 2019 amid backlash over their messy relationship.

“Why y’all so mad?” she said in an Instagram video. “I’m getting the d**k I want. I love it, oh my God. It’s the best d**k of my life. It really, genuinely is. I can’t really be mad. I can’t not be happy because I think that the happiness comes from being happy and y’all trying to really make me mad, but I don’t know how to be mad. I’m not a mad person.”

Lil Fizz has yet to respond to his latest leak and, honestly, silence is probably best.

What are your thoughts on Fizzle Pop’s latest nude leak? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to Lil Fizz’s cheeky nude leak on the flip.