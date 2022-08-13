Bossip Video

On the latest episode of rapper, Noreaga’s Drink Champs, Lil Fizz shared that when it comes to him, Omarion’s heart has been “Icebox” for quite some time now.

He divulged that he’s attempted to reach out to his former bandmate on several occasions but was consistently left on “read.”

On Drink Champs, Fizz told Nore;

“What’s up – like, I’m hitting this n*** up, no response. Reading – read in the DM. No response. Like damn, bro, what’s up?!”

N.O.R.E. was baffled that Fizz didn’t have Omarion’s direct phone number and Fizz confirmed that that’s nothing new.

“Yes, cause I don’t have the n***** number”, Fizz retorted while confirming that none of the B2K band members have had a working number for Omarion in 20 years – only contact with his management.

Fizz reaffirmed his statement with;

“No cap. Bro, its always been like this.”

Lil Fizz added that he was continuously ignored by “O” and recalled an awkward moment when Omarion saw him at Apryl Jones’ house. Fizz made it clear that he, “tried to have a conversation with [Omarion] then” but the B2K frontman wasn’t having it.

“So literally, I hadn’t talked to him from that time til one day I was at Apryl’s crib before the tour even become a conversation.” He continued, “He was coming to drop off his kids and he seen me sittin on the couch. And I was like, “What’s up?” and he turned and walked away.”

As you may recall, Fizz and Apryl dated which added even more strain to Fizz’s already fragile relationship with Omarion. Later, during a performance on the Millennium Tour, Fizz apologized to the “Touch” singer after he and Apryl broke up.

This Drink Champs interview comes after Omarion told our sister site Hello Beautiful about how he remains “unbothered” even amid situations like this.

“I think a lot of people get the concept and idea of unbothered misconstrued because sometimes people think that being unbothered is not acknowledging certain things,” he explained to HB. “Being unbothered is, is maintaining your emotional intelligence and power and realizing that this person might be doing this intentionally, so do I react or do I respond? And I’m very much so a thoughtful person.”

This also comes after Omarion released part one of his “Omega: The Gift & The Curse” documentary. According to some Twitter users, it’s worth viewing.

Hopefully one day these estranged B2K brothers can heal.