‘Red Table Talk’ Exclusive: Will Smith Sits Down With His Kids To Share Scary Moment From Filming ‘Emancipation’

Will Smith Opens Up About How ‘Emancipation’ Stretched Him To His Limits

For the first time, Will Smith is taking over the Red Table with his three kids to open up about the most grueling and transformative time of his life – making the movie Emancipation. In this deeply intimate and revealing Red Table Talk, Will recounts how for the first time in his career he nearly ‘went too far’ and almost ‘lost himself.’

Will shares the biggest revelations of his life, a horrific moment he experienced while filming and a co-star who refused to speak to him. Trey, Jaden and Willow ask their father questions about how he was able to recover from the trauma of playing such an intense character. Plus emotional surprises from director Antoine Fuqua, co-star Ben Foster and Will’s #1 fan in the world: his mom.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the episode below where Will describes the terrifying moment he found himself locked in an instrument of slavery. Check out the clip:

We would be terrified. Can you imagine wearing that neck chain? That’s is so dehumanizing and not even something we would want to put on an animal, much less a human. He also makes a great point, in that he’s a famous movie star Will Smith wearing a chain for a few minutes compared to someone forced to wear it for a longer period of time with no relief in sight.

We thought it was a beautifully shot film that was so touching.

