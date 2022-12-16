‘HUSH’ On ALLBLK Exclusive: Candiace Dillard Bassett, Joyul Drake & Caryn Ward Ross Reflect On Their Sexily Scandalous Show

ALLBLK’s new series features a murder mystery, a Penthouse Project, spicy smithereens scenes, and familiar faces—-and the stars are spilling exclusive details.

HUSH continues to rack up viewers who are tuning in to see sexy characters played by Joyful Drake (P Valley & The Quad), Caryn Ward Ross (Monogamy, Lucifer), Erica Mena (Love & Hip Hop, Sacrifice), Candice Dillard Bassett (Real Housewives of Potomac, The Christmas Lottery), and TS Madison become embroiled in scandal.

As previously reported the 8-episode scripted series follows the story of Dr. Draya Logan (Joyful Drake)a top marriage and sex therapist, TV personality, and best-selling author, who has built a successful practice discreetly catering to the between-the-sheets lives of her rich and famous clientele.

This time her clients are three ladies; Gina (Erica Mena), Jordan (Caryn Ward Ross), and Syleena (Candiace Dillard Bassett) who are the subjects of the “Penthouse Project”, a research project about why women cheat.

Unfortunately, the deadly secrets of three women threaten Dr. Logan’s career and her life when a dead body is found, and the police identify her as the primary suspect.

BOSSIP got a chance to chat with Joyful, Jordan, and Candiace about the series and we even played a fun game of “Keep It On The Hush” to tie into the series’ scandalous drama.

The Ladies Of HUSH Dish To BOSSIP About The ALLBLK Series (Exclusive)

During our sitdown, each of the ladies dished to Managing Editor Dani Canada about what drew them to the series.

“It’s like Desperate Housewives meets How To Get Away With Murder with a lil’ Scandal,” said Joyful Drake. “How could you say, no? And then you find out who you’re working with and you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m in. I’m totally in!'” “For me, I love creating characters who look like me, who are layered and multifaceted and are going to show the world that Black women are not monoliths,” said Candiace Dillard Bassett who plays a spicy trophy wife married to one of D.C.’s most eligible bachelors. “That is what these characters are going to show you, you be can be flawed, and a lil’ trifling and intelligent and whip-smart and scrappy and all those things can go together and create a beautiful Black woman who is gonna give you a little Scandal, a lil’ Hush of a situation.” “We all have secrets,” added Caryn Ward Ross whose character goes to despeate measures in HUSH. “And our characters especially have them, and my character has a couple of deep dark secrets and I love navigating and exploring some of these deeper psychological elements. And for me as an actress and an artist, for me to actually prune that in my life and bring it forth in this character with these women in this environment it was an absolute yes for me.”

Play

The ladies also gushed about the cast chemistry that continues to this day via a HUSH group chat. According to Joyful, the ladies are all different but perfectly complement each other.

“It’s like we’re a pie,” said Joyful. “You know how a pie has four slices? We all have different flavors but together that pie is the bomb. It’s like Erica, my spicy wild card—we need her, that’s not me. Candiace plays this character, but she’s very calm and Caryn has her idiosyncrasies in a good way which is like the glue that keeps us all together,” she added. “The producers who put us all together, I think they made magic.”

Joyful, Candiace, and Caryn also played a game of “Keep It On The Hush” about potential scenarios featuring their characters. Before the conclusion of the interview, the game ended with a bang.

“I’m gonna flip the script,” said Caryn catching Dani Canda off-guard. “Which HUSH character are you?” “I’m Dr. Logan,” said Dani. “I’m not about to put together no Penthouse Project, but…I’m a writer, I’ve got a lot to lose–I’m definitley not Gina!”

HUSH, an ALLBLK original series, streams new episodes every Thursday—will YOU be watching???

Watch our exclusive with the ladies of ALLBLK’s HUSH below.

@JoyfulDrake

Candiace Dillard Basset

Caryn Ward Ross