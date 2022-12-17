Run The Receipts! Habitual Backpedaler Kelsey Harris’ 80-Minute Interview Played For Jury In Tory Lanez Trial, Megan Thee Stallion’s Bodyguard Goes Missing Before Testifying

Don’t let Kelsey Harris’ confused courtroom confessions fool you in the Tory Lanez trial.

After days of evasive answers and amnesia on the witness stand, the prosecution refreshed Harris’ memory with her own words. TMZ reports on Friday the judge allowed the jury to hear Harris’ full 88-minute interview, where she clearly recalled Tory shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Do you remember now, Kelsey? Megan’s flip-flopping former best friend was a key witness who threatened to tell it all about that night. However, she either contradicted her past statements or said she didn’t remember when she took the stand. She also pleaded the fifth despite repeated reminders that she had already secured immunity for anything she testified about.

During cross-examination, Tory’s lawyer was so insistent the prosecutor coerced Kelsey’s detailed interview that the judge allowed the jury to hear it in full. Before then, the prosecution could only play specific clips of the Sept. 14, 2022 recording to remind Kelsey of what she previously stated.

The jury hears the receipts in Kelsey’s recording

In the September recording, Kelsey recalled Tory instigating conflict between the two friends before he got into a heated argument with Megan. They were leaving Kylie Jenner’s house together in an SUV in the early hours of July 12, 2020. She said he called Megan “b*tches” and “h*es” and that Tory threatened her, too, when she intervened.

“He said, ‘My n***a, I’ll shoot you.’ He said that to me, and he reached like he was going to grab something, reached toward the middle console, but he never pulled anything,” Kelsey told authorities. “I was like, ‘Okay, if you shoot me, I guess it’s my time to go. If you shoot me just know I have people that will ride behind me, my support,” she responded, according to the interview

As prosecutors mentioned during opening statements, the recording stated the argument escalated when Megan dragged Tory as a rapper. The Grammy winner reportedly said the remix with Jack Harlow was keeping his career on life support. Kelsey said Tory instructed his driver to pull over and kicked both women out of the car.

“I get out of my side and no sooner do you know, you start hearing gunshots going off. I looked up maybe about the second or third gunshot. You see Tory, he’s now in the front seat. I guess he must have jumped over in a smooth transition, and he’s leaning over the door,” Kelsey said. “He’s shooting over the top of the door. (He’s) leaning over the front passenger door, and he was shooting the gun,” she told prosecutors.

That night, Kelsey sent a text to Megan’s security saying, “911. Tory shot Meg.” The recording clearly reflected Kelsey volunteering the same details that she claimed to forget a few months later in court. The jury could hear her vividly describing the events with little input or questioning from anyone else.

Kelsey described running to help Megan when she saw her bleeding. Then she said she feared for her life when Tory started to assault her.

“My adrenaline was so high. I don’t know if he was hitting me with a closed first of slapping me, it was just a physical altercation,” Kelsey recalled about stepping in to protect Megan from Tory in “defense mode.”

When Tory’s security guard pulled Kelsey away, she jumped into the driver’s seat and “jerked” the SUV forward to distract them from Megan.

“It worked. It did exactly what I wanted it to. It got Tory away from Megan. … He got to me really quick and started pulling me by my hair. He was pulling me by my hair really hard,” she said.

Kelsey later sent Meg texts that night about needing medical attention for her injuries from the attack.

“Should I get a scan at urgent care? My chest is hurting… My left side, back & neck hurt, but that’s from the fighting & him dragging me out of the car by my hair,” Kelsey wrote in a text.

The recording also described Tory attempting to bribe both women he attacked when the police arrived. On the witness stand, Kelsey couldn’t recall much about an offer in exchange for their silence. In September, she said Tory had a big deal on the line and would pay them each $1 million if they didn’t say anything to the police officers.

Megan Thee Stallion’s security guard went missing before testifying

If the back and forth over Kelsey’s testimony wasn’t dramatic enough, there’s more to the story. In addition to experts testifying about the inconclusive DNA evidence on the gun, the jury was supposed to hear testimony from Megan’s security on Friday. The Shade Room exclusively reported that the LAPD is investigating the disappearance of Megan’s former bodyguard.

“We recently learned that Justin Edison went missing right before he was scheduled to appear in court,” Meg’s attorney, Alex Spiro told The Shade Room.

Only one week into the Tory Lanez trial and the plot is already thicker than Thee Stallion herself.