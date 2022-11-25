BOSSIP’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide For The Ladies

Once again the holidays are here and it’s time for good tidings, GOOD SHOPPING, and good cheer!

Each year we bring you a holiday gift guide packed with goodies to fill Christmas stockings for you, your boo, your bestie, your babies, your homegirls, and your husband, and this year this curated list is filled with gifts for the special women and girls in your life.

BOSSIP’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide includes handbags, clothing, and much more! As an added bonus, the majority of brands featured are Black-owned!

See our 2022 Gift Guide for the ladies below.

Orijin Culture

Black family-owned brands Orijin Culture and Orijin Bees were founded by husband and wife, Archyn and Melissa Orijin, respectively, and both brands are placing authentic representation at the forefront of everything they do.

Orijin Culture is an Afro-heritage label creating luxe handbags and accessories that carry the culture everywhere they go and they previously went viral with their signature Africa-shaped bag. The brand’s expanded its product offering with an exclusive range of luxury leather bags, statement jewelry, symbolic eyewear, and signature apparel. Each piece is said to “celebrate the vibrance of Africa, the Diaspora, and the global influence of Black culture.”

Luxury splurges for the culture are available at 30% off sitewide now through Cyber Monday with code “OurBLKFriday” at orijinstore.com.

Orijin Bees

Calling all moms! The adorable Orijin Bees dolls are back on sale.

Born from a mother’s desire to give her daughter a doll that represented her, Orijin Bees’ collection of Baby Bee dolls are intentionally made to celebrate features of Black and Brown children, and they are available in an array of skin tones and curly hair patterns.

Just in time for the holidays, Orijin Bees launched a new collection called The Nu’Bee Plush Baby Doll Collection, which is their first line for the infant to toddler age range. Orijin Bees also operates a Get One Gift One Program to focus on gifting dolls to organizations supporting underserved children in addition to parents experiencing financial constraints. Shopping with Orijin Bees means supporting their mission to diversify toy boxes through the beauty of representation.

These award-winning Black-owned dolls that made Oprah’s highly-coveted Favorite Things List are available at 30% Off (sitewide) now – Cyber Monday with code ‘BeeLoving’ at orijinbees.com.

Starbucks

For the coffee-loving ladies in your life, Starbucks is happily sharing that their signature red cup turns 25 this year. Moreover, Starbucks recently debuted a new selection of colorful drinkware to get people in the holiday spirit.

The ladies in your life can add a sprinkle of holiday cheer to their everyday coffee by sipping on their Christmas Blend or Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Lattes in the trendiest cups, mugs, and tumblers. The following items are available now at Starbucks stores in the U.S.:

Glitter Floral Cups with Straws (5 pack, 24 oz)

Suggested retail price (SRP) is $19.95

Embrace the trend of winter florals with this five-pack of cold cups.

Gradient Bling Cup (24 oz) and Matching Ornaments

SRP is $22.95 for the cold cup; $12.95 for the ornament

The new Gradient Bling Cup comes in two of the season’s trendiest colors, a jewel-toned teal and a pink blush. And for even more holiday joy, the matching ornaments are the perfect addition to holiday decor.

Glitter Bubble Cup (24 oz)

SRP is $22.95

For fans of all things shiny and bright, this metallic cup is sure to stand out and make any holiday gathering a little more festive.

Ion Ombre Tumbler (12 oz)

SRP is $22.95

The eye-catching multicolor metallic tumbler will turn heads while keeping your favorite beverage warm.

Red Woodland Lace Mug (14 oz)

SRP is $14.95

No other color screams Christmas more than burning red—one of the hottest hues this season—and this mug is the perfect vessel for any hot holiday Starbucks beverage.

Shiny Mint Tumbler (16 oz)

SRP is $24.95

For a frosty holiday feel, customers can purchase the shiny yet festive tumbler.

CISE

CISE

By now you’ve surely seen those “Protect Black People” handbags and totes and CISE is the brand behind the hot ticket items.

The Black-owned Los Angeles-based clothing line offers “stronger threads for a stronger community” and proceeds from purchases are donated to organizations like the Anti-Racism fund.

CISE also offers sweatpants, cargo pants, and pullovers and their bags are vegan leather, leather, and vegan suede.

Silver And Riley

Black-owned brand Silver and Riley creates travel and fashion accessories that “aim to bridge the gap between functional and stylish.”

“Designed with the modern woman in mind with features such lots of internal pockets and metal feet to keep your leather off the ground,” boasts Silver and Riley. “A perfect marriage of style and function designed to impress. Not recommended for those who do not want to stand out.”

Vanessa Simmons is an ambassador for the Black-female-owned brand that creates unique pieces using Italian leather.

Beauty Bakerie

Beauty Bakerie was founded by Cashmere Nicole in 2013 and has been lauded by celebs like Cardi B and Gabby Douglas.

Featured on Good Morning America in VOGUE, Forbes, ELLE, and Allure, the brand features skincare, eyeshadow, mascara, and concealer, but people absolutely LOVE their liquid Lip Whips and their setting powder.

The matte colors are highly pigmented and per the ladies of TikTok, pair perfectly with our melanin.

The TikTok girls also say that the Beauty Bakerie setting powder gives them an airbrushed finish so much so that it went viral on the short-form video-sharing app.

Just Jai Wear

Just Jai Wear, the maker of the popular “Sweat Pretty” athletic wear collection, is a Black woman-owned business.

The brand encourages women to get active while staying fashionable and says it’s “committed to encouraging, motivating, and inspiring the community to shape their life with fitness and good health in mind.”

Gizelle Bryant of The Real Housewives of Potomac recently rocked the brand’s Breast Cancer Awareness set.

Just Jai Wear offers fitness and casual apparel as well as their “Sleep Pretty” luxury sleepwear line.

Mélange Mode

Yvonne G Pearson’s Mélange Mode collection incorporates bold African Prints with modern European fashion and the pieces are style standouts.

The Black business was started by the mom of four who recently released her “Letters to My Daughter” journal, perfect for moms wanting to offer life advice to their mini-mes.

Additionally, her highly sought-after kimonos have been worn by the likes of Tabitha Brown.