Dapper Dan, Dave East, A$AP Ferg & More Spread Holiday Cheer At DJ Webstar’s 12th Annual Harlem Holiday Toy Drive

We love to see it!

Dapper Dan, A$AP Ferg, and Dave East teamed up with DJ Webstar for his 12th Annual Harlem Holiday Toy Drive (presented by Cash App in partnership with Tidal and the Gap) with its biggest turnout to date.

Thousands of toy and coat donations were collected on behalf of The Boys and Girls Club of Harlem and the Dunlevy Milbank Community Center.

The successful community give-back kicked off this past Sunday inside Room 112 Lounge where guests enjoyed music and a custom catered menu by Lighthouse Fish Market.

Special attendees included actor/comedian Mr. Commodore, Love & Hip-Hop star Chrissy Monroe, artist K Goddess, R&B singer Tylan, Tidal SVP Jason Kpana, Cash App Community Impact Strategist Gary Johnson, and a host of influencers, local politicians, and more.

During the event, Dapper Dan presented DJ Webstar with a Certificate of Recognition from the City of New York and Mayor Eric Adams for 20 Years of Service uplifting both seniors and the youth in his community.

On Monday, DJ Webstar joined A$AP Ferg at the Millbank Center to deliver the new coats and toy donations from Sunday’s toy drive and build the custom bikes donated by Ferg for local children.

Check out all of the selects from the event below:

In the coming days, DJ Webstar will continue distributing the thousands of donations that were collected during the toy drive to families in need throughout Harlem.