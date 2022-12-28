1 of 6 ❯ ❮

While a lot of our favorite celebrities expanded their families this year, there are also a lot of popular couples who went their separate ways in 2022. Throughout this turbulent 365 days, we saw couples with decades of love behind them, and some that were just established months prior, crumble in front of our eyes. From Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson to Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict, here are all the biggest celebrity breakups of 2021. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet 2022 started off with a bang, bringing us one of the most unexpected celebrity breakups in recent memory. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their split in January, saying in a joint statement, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times…a revolution is unfolding~ and our family is of no exception…feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ we share our family news~ that we are parting ways in marriage.” Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) In January, news broke that Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were parting ways, although Chanel had filed for divorce months prior. After almost four years together, a source told E! News, “They have been rocky for a while now and are taking time apart. They are trying to work out their plan on how they will co-parent their daughters peacefully.”

Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson After two years of dating, Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson went their separate ways in February. Following the split, a source close to Booker told People they are still “good friends.” Julia Fox and Kanye West View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐉𝐔𝐋𝐈𝐀 𝐅𝐎𝐗 (@juliafox) While they only dated for a month and a half, fans were still more than invested in Julia Fox and Kanye West’s relationship, which they ended in February. “Y’all would love it if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lovely woman crying on a plane by myself but it’s NOT TRUE,” Julia wrote in an Instagram Story after the split. “Why not see me for what I am, which is a #1 hustler. I came up y’all lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!” Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline Kenan Thompson and his wife Christina Evangeline broke up in April after 10 years together. A source close to the couple confirmed the split to TMZ, but papers still haven’t been filed yet. Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers broke up twice this year. They first called off their engagement in February 2022 before reuniting, but an E! News source confirmed their second split at the end of April. “Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron. But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change,” the source said. “There was no reason to continue and she’s done with it again.”

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minka Kelly (@minkakelly) In May, Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly broke up after almost two years of dating. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that they “have been broken up for a while” and “there is no ill will and everything is amicable between them.” Shakira and Gerard Piqué In June, Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their split after more than a decade together. We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority,” they said in a joint statement. “Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.” Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) After a year and a half of dating, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey broke up in June. This was a celebrity breakup we weren’t ready for. “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other,” a source told People. “Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long-term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.” Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya In June, another Bachelor pairing called things off. Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya only lasted a few months together post-show before announcing their split on social media. “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways, but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us,” Michelle said, while Nayte noted that “hearts are heavy, emotions are high, and we are dealing with this the best way we can.” Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) After quickly becoming a lot of people’s favorite and most unexpected celebrity pairing, Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy called it quits in July. “This is not an ending. It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun,” Handler posted on Instagram regarding the split. “YOUR PERSON IS COMING. So, please continue to root for both of us, because you never know what life will bring.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson After nine months of dating, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went their separate ways in August. Neither party has spoken much on the end of their relationship, but multiple sources told E! News that they decided to “be just friends” because their schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) In October, Tia Mowry filed for divorce from Cory Hardrict after more than 10 years of marriage. She confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, in part: “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.” Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and her husband, Mike Hill, announced their divorce in October after two years of marriage. They confirmed the split in a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight, saying, “LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways.” Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Samuels (@officialchrissamuels) Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique Samuels and her husband, Chris Samuels, reportedly broke up in October after 10 years of marriage. While no details of their split have emerged, multiple sources confirmed the breakup to People.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) In October, after months of rumors surrounding the state of their marriage amid the NFL star’s un-retirement, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce after 13 years together. They announced the split with a statement on Instagram, with Tom saying, in part, “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.” Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Following almost two years together and a confusing love triangle with her ex-husband, Jason Sudeikis, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde officially decided to “take a break” from their relationship in November. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) The word on the street is that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have an on-again, off-again relationship, having first broken up in June 2022 before reconciling. But, according to reports from Us Weekly in November, they had called it quits “a little over a month ago,” adding that “things are amicable after the breakup—there’s no bad blood between them.” Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III According to reports from Us Weekly, Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III called it quits in December after eight months together. “Katie and Bobby broke up last week,” a source told the mag. “She’s no longer [talking] about him to her friends. They just didn’t work out together for the long run.” Were you surprised by any of the above celebrity breakups?

