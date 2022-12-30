Adieu, Daystar! Tory Lanez’s Incriminating Phone Call To Kelsey Harris Released—‘I’ve Never Done Some Sh*t Like That’

For two years we’ve heard about an alleged call Tory Lanez placed in the aftermath of the Megan Thee Stallion shooting and now it’s being widely shared online. In it, the rapper issues an apology that some believe helped the jurors reach a guilty verdict.

Last week Lanez was found guilty on all three charges related to the 2020 shooting after a series of twists and turns including Megan’s former friend Kelsey Harris delivering confusing testimony and recanting several statements.

Now there’s another new twist.

One of the key pieces of evidence throughout the trial was a phone call that Lanez made behind bars to Harris. After two years of hearing alleged details about it, we can finally hear it ourselves.

Tory Lanez’s 2020 Jail Call To Kelsey Harris Leaks Online

On Thursday the incriminating call was released online via YouTuber Nique At Night who attended the trial. On the phone call Lanez never expressly says he shot Megan Thee Stallion, he is remorseful however and says he’s “never done something like that.” The defense argued throughout the trial that the apology was for sleeping with the two best friends.

Also considering that Lanez continuously says he’s sorry, it also seemingly blows up the defense’s claim that Kelsey Harris was the shooter that night. Kelsey was also at the hospital with Megan after the shooting.

“Bruh, I know [Megan] prolly never, ever gonna talk to me ever again, but, I just want you to know, bruh, I was just so f**kin’ drunk that I ain’t even know what the f**k was going on,” said Lanez. “I ain’t never do some sh*t like that […] I didn’t even understand what the f**k was going on. Regardless, though, that’s not gonna make anything right, and it’s not gonna make my actions right. I’m just deeply sorry, bruh.”

He continues and tells Harris about how much alcohol he imbibed.

“When I got to the house, I assure you, off the top ni**as, they gave me like five shots off the door.”

Lanez also says he doesn’t remember what caused the argument and asks Harris about contacting his security so he can get out on bail.

Play

According to Law & Crime reporter Meghan Cuniff colloquially known on Twitter as Meghann Thee Reporter, in her opinion, the call was damning evidence.

“For me it was the apology call,” said Cunniff. “Because while he never mentions a shooting or a gun in the call, the prosecutor even said in his closing argument he just can’t figure out what else he could be talking about in this phone call. They went through it line by line.”

She also confirmed the validity of the call.

Additionally, YouTuber Nique At Night shared audio of the gunshots from the shooting as recorded via a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera. Some believe that it dispels the argument that a weapon was fired accidentally during a scuffle.

Play

What do YOU think about the latest Tory Lanez updates? Do YOU think he’ll be granted an appeal?