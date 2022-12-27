Bossip Video

Just before Christmas, police led Tory Lanez away from his family in handcuffs in a Los Angeles courtroom and the fallout from it has been intense.

Lanez was found guilty of all three charges brought against him in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and having an unregistered and loaded firearm in a vehicle.

After weeks of confusing testimonies and a witness who may have sealed the outcome, Lanez’s family expressed outrage and blamed Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion’s management company Roc Nation and its founder Jay-Z for the verdict.

“I just stood here in this Los Angeles and witnessed the worst miscarriage of justice that this world has ever seen. You want to know how I feel, I’ll tell you exactly how I feel,” said Tory’s father Sonstar Peterson who blasted Megan’s lawyer Alex Spiro, Desiree Perez the COO of Roc Nation, “and the whole wicked system of Roc Nation, including you Jay-Z.” “You who say you rose from the gutter, but you have traded and bartered the souls of young men, and you’re still doing it.”

Now, Lanez’s lawyer is now revealing what’s next ahead of the rapper’s sentencing Jan. 27.

Tory Lanez’s Attorney Reportedly “Exploring All Options Including Appeal”

After the verdict, Lanez’s lawyer George Mgdesyan issued an exclusive statement to Rolling Stone and said he was “shocked” by the outcome, but plans to fight it.

“We are shocked by the verdict. There was not sufficient evidence to convict Mr. Peterson. We believe this case was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” Mgdesyan said. “We will be exploring all options including an appeal.”

Fans of the jailed rapper have taken matters into their own hands and started a Change.Org petition to overturn the guilty verdict. The petition suggests Lanez was a “sacrificial lamb to do a solid for African American women.”

“What is interesting is that: as of yet, no charges are being brought against Meg and Kelsey for committing perjury on the stand,” reads the petition. “The state got handed a case filled with holes and won because of an irresponsible jury, which voted to send a man away. The law says if there is any resonable doubt, then it is the jury’s job to declare one innocent, yet that’s not what happened. The justice system failed him!! […] This case is also about branding, marketing, label heads and a music industry that pushes narratives based on who they have personally invested millions into. Could Jay-Z or RocNation be involved?? The justice I want for Megan is for the full truth to come out, rather than the scrambled truth we are left with. Who really hurt Meg? Was this case taken because of a political pressure to fake protect black women?”

Over 37,000 people and counting have signed.