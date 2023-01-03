Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Venus is in Aquarius from January 2-26, 2023. With this combo prepare for themes of unconventionality and freedom to come up, especially in your romantic partnerships. We will yearn for relationships that allow us to be our full selves – quirks and all. On the 6th we have a Full Moon in Cancer which adds fuel to the fire of it being a ripe time to get into (or go deeper into) romantic partnerships that just work – even if from the outside- they don’t look like they should. With this Cancer moon we’ll be in opposition to the Capricorn sun and while both signs are known for being nurturing – Cancers are more mothering and softer and filled with empathy, while Capricorn is the stern father who wants to teach you how to handle your emotions and your money. So if you’re feeling a bit all over the place emotionally this week – you can literally blame it on this planetary play about this week. If you’re single go out and be active but wait until Feb before making any formal commitments.



Let’s see what’s in store for your sign this week!

CAPRICORN:

Feel free to get your New Year started in deep isolation and tender introspection. You’ve had a crap ton of emotional drama last year which led to tremendous growth but now you need to integrate this upgraded version of yourself. I’d even go so far as suggesting a 10-day silent meditation retreat. Okay, 3 days. It’s a thing – look into it!

RED FLAGS: You’re clinging to the past – it could be your former self, a love that doesn’t serve anymore, or even a tired-ass hairstyle. Please let it all go so the news can come in without struggle and with simple clarity.

SWEET SPOT: This year is one to experience things just to experience them. Many of you have coveted secret wish lists – knock some of them, bad boys, off your list this month.

