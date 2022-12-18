Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

On 12/20 Jupiter moves into Aries bringing us a refreshed outlook and ambition to tackle new opportunities that miraculously fall in our lap. Though we will want to brashly move forward, both the Sun entering Capricorn on the 21st, and the matching new moon (also in Cappy) on the 23rd will give us pause and force us to think and plan strategically and methodically. The best way to work with this energy is to get really excited and think extra big but break everything down into bite-sized easy-to-execute plans. Fiery and earth energy produce the best results when working side by side – using the best parts of our right and left brains; our hearts and our mind.

Let’s see what’s in store for your sign this week! Also if you happen to know what sign Jupiter falls in, in your chart – definitely read the horoscope for that sign as well.

CAPRICORN:

Your spirit is calling for you to go inward. To spend some time alone and in stillness. 2022 has been a deep dive into uncovering and stripping all of the false ego and identity that you’ve developed thus far and frankly your spirit/soul is exhausted with living up to the projections placed on you by yourself and society at large. As we move into your birthday season and the height of the holidays – be SELFISH. Step back from over-extending in any direction and simply chill and vibe out in any way that you see fit.

RED FLAG: Isolation for you at this time is a good thing. Embrace it.

SWEET SPOT: As you break the imprisonment of society’s boxes be mindful that you will upset the status quo in many areas of your life. Do it anyway, just be mindful.

