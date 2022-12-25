Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

All is pretty static on the planetary landscape this week.

With that in my mind I urge you to create manifesting wish lists and vision boards on the 31st for 2023. To help really supercharge your wishes, light a silver candle while crafting the items above and every time the candle flickers state out loud one of your wishes. Include requests for expansion in joy, gratitude and your consciousness and peaceful rest. Happy New Year!



Let’s see what’s in store for your sign this week!

CAPRICORN:

When you think back on it, you’ve had a lot of breakthroughs this year. This could look like new levels of self-awareness through emotional exploration, a brand new career, and perhaps even a renewed sense of getting clear on what keeps you in a state of joy and gratitude. I urge you to ignore all interest in New Year’s resolutions and simply meditate on what you’ve gained personally, energetically, and spiritually this year and compliment yourself on staying the course.

RED FLAG: Some last-minute guests may pop on you- and although they aren’t your fave nor are pop-ups, in the end, you’ll realize it was the soul-clearing visit you needed.

SWEET SPOT: Jump on any post-holiday sales and treat yourself to a brand-new wardrobe if you have the urge to do so!

