The Hollywood Athletic Club was buzzing with Black excellence Wednesday for the star-studded The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiere.

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

Peacock and Universal Television held the exclusive affair that included a special screening of the highly-anticipated limited series. The premiere was kicked off in style with an A-list event that the entire cast attended.

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

Seen on the scene were the beautifully black-clad ladies of The Best Man films turned TV series.

Regina Hall kept it cute in a black cocktail dress…

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

while Nia Long showed off her F-boy-free glow.

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

Her appearance came just days after she announced ending her 13-year engagement to Ime Udoka amid his Celtics cheating scandal.

Peacock's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" Premiere Event - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

Sanaa Lathan a.k.a. Robin kept to the crew’s black theme and accessorized with a waist-cinching gold belt…

 

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-STREAMING-PEACOCK-BEST MAN

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Similarly, Melissa De Sousa also looked stunning in a chic black jumpsuit.

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

 

Not to be outdone, the fellas of The Best Man walked the carpet in style.

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

Harold Perrineau rocked a green suit…

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

 

while Morris Chestnut looked dapper in blue.

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

 

 

Peacock's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" Premiere Event - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

It was also date night for several couples and members of the cast.

Taye Diggs brought his boo, Apryl Jones

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

Terrence Howard was accompanied by his wife Miranda Pak…

 

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

and photogs got a great shot of Terrence and his costar Nia Long.

Peacock's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" Premiere Event - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Nia also reposted the moment on Instagram noting, “I love this man!”

Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson came out to the premiere…

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

and Lance Gross and Rebecca Jefferson were in tow too.

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

 

Creator, co-developer, writer, director, and executive producer Malcolm D. Lee also showed up in style and posed for photos alongside the cast.

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

Peacock's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" Premiere Event - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Also spotted was co-developer, writer, and executive producer Dayna Lynne North…

Peacock's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" Premiere Event - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

 

and executive producer Dominique Telson who also took pics with Lee.

Peacock's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" Premiere Event - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

 

 

Inside the celebration, Lee and North set the intimate space with opening remarks before giving attendees exclusive access to episode one.

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

Following the exclusive screening, party-goers were drawn to the dance floor by Ginuwine and 112 as they performed “Candy,” and led everyone to the electric slide taking a page out of the original The Best Man film for a full circle moment.

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

 

The evening continued with electric and nostalgic performances from the R&B icons who performed several hits including “Pony” and “Peaches & Cream.”

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

Additional guests of note included Monica Calhoun who posed with the fellow ladies of The Best Man franchise…

Peacock's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" Premiere Event - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

and a bangin’ baaaawdied LisaRaye.

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

Also spotted was Love & Marriage Huntsville star, Melody Shari…

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

Luenell…

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

Robert Glasper…

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

Shantel Jackson…

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

and Laura Govan.

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

 

It looks like The Best Man: Final Chapters crew and their guests had a blast celebrating the series.

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

The Best Man

Source: Peacock / @PeacockTV

All eight episodes of The Best Man: Final Chapters premiere on Peacock on December 22, 2022.

Will YOU be watching?

