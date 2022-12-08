Bossip Video

The Hollywood Athletic Club was buzzing with Black excellence Wednesday for the star-studded The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiere.

Peacock and Universal Television held the exclusive affair that included a special screening of the highly-anticipated limited series. The premiere was kicked off in style with an A-list event that the entire cast attended.

Seen on the scene were the beautifully black-clad ladies of The Best Man films turned TV series.

Regina Hall kept it cute in a black cocktail dress…

while Nia Long showed off her F-boy-free glow.

Her appearance came just days after she announced ending her 13-year engagement to Ime Udoka amid his Celtics cheating scandal.

Sanaa Lathan a.k.a. Robin kept to the crew’s black theme and accessorized with a waist-cinching gold belt…

Similarly, Melissa De Sousa also looked stunning in a chic black jumpsuit.

Not to be outdone, the fellas of The Best Man walked the carpet in style.

Harold Perrineau rocked a green suit…

while Morris Chestnut looked dapper in blue.

It was also date night for several couples and members of the cast.

Taye Diggs brought his boo, Apryl Jones…

Terrence Howard was accompanied by his wife Miranda Pak…

and photogs got a great shot of Terrence and his costar Nia Long.

Nia also reposted the moment on Instagram noting, “I love this man!”

Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson came out to the premiere…

and Lance Gross and Rebecca Jefferson were in tow too.

Creator, co-developer, writer, director, and executive producer Malcolm D. Lee also showed up in style and posed for photos alongside the cast.

Also spotted was co-developer, writer, and executive producer Dayna Lynne North…

and executive producer Dominique Telson who also took pics with Lee.

Inside the celebration, Lee and North set the intimate space with opening remarks before giving attendees exclusive access to episode one.

Following the exclusive screening, party-goers were drawn to the dance floor by Ginuwine and 112 as they performed “Candy,” and led everyone to the electric slide taking a page out of the original The Best Man film for a full circle moment.

The evening continued with electric and nostalgic performances from the R&B icons who performed several hits including “Pony” and “Peaches & Cream.”

Additional guests of note included Monica Calhoun who posed with the fellow ladies of The Best Man franchise…

and a bangin’ baaaawdied LisaRaye.

Also spotted was Love & Marriage Huntsville star, Melody Shari…

Luenell…

Robert Glasper…

Shantel Jackson…

and Laura Govan.

It looks like The Best Man: Final Chapters crew and their guests had a blast celebrating the series.

All eight episodes of The Best Man: Final Chapters premiere on Peacock on December 22, 2022.

Play

Will YOU be watching?