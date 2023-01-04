‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Exclusive: Loosey LaDuca, Jax, Mistress Isabelle & Sugar Talk ‘Trade Of The Season’ & First Impressions

Season 15 of the “Olympics of drag” is on the way, and the Queens are exclusively RUVealing to BOSSIP what you can expect.

As previously reported RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres Friday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on MTV with two exciting episodes.

Drag Race season 15 will feature 16 Queens who’ll bring their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to the runway in hopes of winning the top title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a grand prize of $200,000 – the highest amount in the herstory of the main franchise.

Play

BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada got a chance to chat with all 16 of the Queens handpicked for this season that vary from TikTok twins, to newcomers, and a literal legend of the drag scene.

Loosey LaDuca, Jax, Mistress Isabelle & Sugar Talk Talk RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15

During an exclusive sitdown with Loosey LaDuca, Jax, Mistress Isabelle, and Sugar, the ladies shared their first impressions of each other.

“I saw Jax first and thought this is gonna be a piece of cake,” said Loosey.

“I looked at Loosey first and thought, ‘I think that’s a floatation device,'” said Jax.

As for Sugar who’s one-half of Drag Race’s first-ever identical twin contestants, she admitted that she was in her own world when entering the werk room…

“I walked in and I was just on such a high and so excited,” said the Queen who felt like she was at “gay Disneyland.” I was more concerned about my makeup looking good and my tuck looking right because I’m kind of known for having a meaty tuck—it’s like a thing. I was kinda being a narcissistic b****, worrying about myself and being in the moment. So then when I looked over I was like, ‘Oh wait, we’re here.'”

and Mistress Isabelle noted that the shade between the competitive Queens happened immediately.

“I’m a sweetheart and I walked in ready to enter my congeniality era and be Miss Congeniality and soon as I stepped in the door everyone starts reading,” said the Houston Queen. “It starts from the beginning.”

Jax also blessed BOSSIP with a little tidbit about the Queen who’s been dubbed the “trade of the season”, a superlative that comes up almost every season.

“From first appearances, I wanna say it was our sis Miss Aura Mayari,” said Jax, something several of her sisters agreed with.

Check out our exclusive with the ladies below!