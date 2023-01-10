‘BMF’ Season 2 Exclusive: Lil Meech & Myles Truitt Talk Their Characters’ Brotherly Bond

BMF season 2 is now streaming on the STARZ app and the star of the show is opening up about playing his prolific pops. Similarly, his costar is reflecting on the undeniable bond that their characters shared in real life that’s being reflected on TV.

As previously reported BMF season 2 picks up where it left off with Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest” T still at odds. Meech (Lil Meech) wants to expand the business beyond Detroit, while Terry (Da’Vinchi) is focused on school and launching a legitimate car-ride service with his Pops, Charles. But as the season unfolds, the streets implode and the brothers must weigh their options.

You’ll meet several new characters this season played by the likes of La La, Mo’Nique, and Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee, but you’ll also see Lil Meech continue to play his father who relies heavily on his brotherhood with B-Mickie. Unfortunately for him that brotherhood could take a surprising turn.

Lil Meech And Myles Truitt Talk BMF Season 2

Lil Meech and Myles Truitt recently walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of BMF season 2 alongside their castmates.

Ahead of that, they told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada about their characters’ undeniable brotherhood that will be put to the test this season. B-Mickie, who is based on D. Meeks, a childhood friend of Big Meech and Southwest T, is torn between his loyalty to Meech and an impossible situation with the police tied to the murder of Kato.

As for Meech, he has no idea what B-Mickie’s up to as he’s got bigger issues at hand—-or so he thinks.

Watch our exclusive with Myles Truitt and Lil Meech below!

BMF airs Fridays at 8:00 ET/PT on STARZ. It’s also streaming exclusively on the STARZ app.