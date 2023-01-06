‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Exclusive: Mia And Jacqueline Fight In First Class During Flight To Girl’s Trip To Mexico

Here’s a fight we never saw coming! The Real Housewives Of Potomac reaches a new low this Sunday when Mia and her best friend Jacqueline have a huge argument on the way to Mexico.

Mia And Jacqueline Fall Out Before ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Girl Trip Even Begins

Mia has been at the center of so much controversy this season of Real Housewives Of Potomac — and throughout it all her best friend Jacqueline has been super loyal… but that all may change soon enough.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Sunday’s upcoming episode where Mia Thornton’s and Jacqueline Blake’s friendship is tested in a major way. Watch the clip below where Mia explains to the other ladies why an argument has ensued on their girls’ trip to Mexico.

Not Mia acting a fool in first class though! There’s a good reason why kids and parenting are generally off-limits topics among friends (and enemies). Who do you think was more to blame in this case? Mia for initially making Jacqueline look like she didn’t know where her kids were or Jacqueline for hitting at Mia’s most sensitive spot? Everybody remembers Mia going crazy in her first season when comments were made about her mom. This is going to be interesting to see how this all plays out.

In other Real Housewives of Potomac news, Candiace Dillard Bassett just released the deluxe edition of Deep Space this past weekend on December 30th. Candiace laid the ground for its release with the music video for “INSECURE” [feat. Trina]. The video dropped just after the November 27th episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, which included scenes of Candiace and Trina recording in the studio. Listen to Deep Space Deluxe HERE and check out the tracklisting below!

TRACKLISTING DEEP SPACE DELUXE:

Since Then… *

Do It Again*

Fine Whine*

INSECURE feat. Trina*

Affirmations*

Benefits (Part II) feat. Q. Parker*

Drive Back (Live)*

Win 2.0 feat. Issac Carree*

Let Them Talk (Intro)

Cause A Scene

Hands In The Air

Is It Enough?

Show Me

‘Lude Behavior (Interlude)

Situationship

Benefits

Do It (Nostalgia)

Love Notez

I’m Gone (Interlude)

Drive Back

Stay With Me feat. Traci Braxton

Insomnia (Interlude)

Win