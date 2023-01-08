Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week while the planets lay low and we bathe in the aftermath of the Full Moon in Cancer on 1/6 I want to focus on romance, love and relationships (and relating) for all signs. As the new year gets underway and Venus settles into Aquarius during this highly charged spiritual year in the age of Aquarius – matters of the heart are going to take center stage this year. While we may find ourselves connecting with the unexpected (look past looks, colors, and creed folks)… With the collective coming off the pandemic one thing is clear- we all want and need peaceful, soul-expanding love. The time for playing games and playing with a person’s emotions is dying. So let’s see what’s on the horizon in the love lane for your sign. Take note that you should also look at the horoscopes for your Venus and Moon signs as those planets tend to affect our love lives quite a bit.

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

Have you and your partner been having intense highs and lows? If this resonates; for some of you this means you’ve met a soul connection and you’re there to help each other with rapid healing. These types of partnerships that don’t truly clear lessons of the heart will naturally part by the end of the year even if you’ve been together decades. For those who are single, work to find a partner who really connects with you at a soul level not just your ego and libido. You’re in a soul growth year and everything you engage must have this emphasis and focus.

RED FLAG: Triple-check your holiday spending – there may be some errors on your charge cards.

SWEET SPOT: If you’re feeling confused about a love interest – take the time to get clear about your boundaries and needs – and then have a clarifying conversation. You may be surprised at just how well it goes.

