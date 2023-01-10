Bossip Video

The Golden Globes air tonight on NBC and Peacock, but this weekend some of the best in the business gathered to celebrate Niecy Nash-Betts and Sheryl Lee Ralph and their 2023 nominations.

WP Miller Special Events presented “A Golden Salute” to Black actresses during the 2023 awards season sponsored by Opulent Scented Moments and BET. In case you missed it, Niecy Nash-Betts is nominated for Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture, for “Dahmer” (Netflix) and Sheryl Lee Ralph is nominated for Best Supporting Actress – Television Series for “Abbott Elementary” (ABC). This is the first Golden Globe nomination for both actresses.

Guests included Emmy-winning actor Colman Domingo, Marla Gibbs, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Victoria Rowell, Alisha Hinds, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Lisa Ann Walters, Yvonne Orji, Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Flame Monroe, Sharon Leal, Gail Bean, and Elise Neal among others.

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King sent in a special video acknowledging both ladies’ achievements.

The families of both honorees were in attendance as well.

