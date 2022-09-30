Bossip Video

Variety recently hosted their annual “Power of Women: Los Angeles” event and a bevy of beauties brought #BlackGirlMagic to the red carpet.

The extravagant affair was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and it highlighted honorees who were recognized for their efforts to various philanthropic causes.

The event, in partnership with Lifetime, celebrated Variety’s Power of Women honorees, who will appear on the cover of the issue, as well as the women profiled in the publication’s annual Women’s Impact Report, which highlights the top women working in entertainment.

This year’s honorees include Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, who spoke about the importance of celebrating women and sharing their stories, as they do in their upcoming eight-part Apple TV+ documentary series “Gutsy,” premiering on September 9;

Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay, who highlighted the importance of hiring female directors as they did throughout the production of “Queen Sugar” currently airing it’s seventh and final season on OWN;

Extracurricular Productions president and the world’s youngest Nobel laureate Malala, who spoke about young people in film and television and supporting the Pillars Artist Fellowship;

and award-winning actress, producer, and star of Marvel’s WandaVision and this summer’s blockbuster “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, Elizabeth Olsen, spoke about her support of The Rape Foundation / Stuart House.

As a Premiere Partner, Google also honored Jacqueline Martinez Garcel with the Social Impact Award for her work with the Latino Community Foundation.

Seen on the philanthropic fashion scene were Niecy Nash and her doppelganger daughter Dia Nash…

Quinta Brunson who was a presenter for the evening and served BarbieCore cuteness in hot pink…

Snoh Aalegra who opened the show with a performance…

“Queen Sugar” stunners Bianca Lawson and Tina Lifford…

and Tia Mowry.

What do YOU think about these stunners sparkling and shining at Variety’s “Power Of Women Event”?