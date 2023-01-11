Bossip Video

Gunna returns to social media and his first post gathers mixed reactions across the internet.

In December the hip-hop world was shocked when Gunna was released from jail seemingly out of nowhere. At the time Gunna was the first to accept an Alford plea agreement in the YSL RICO case. After he was released video surfaced of Gunna accepting his plea deal and admitting YSL was indeed a gang.

Last night Gunna made his return to social media following his release and the post was a bit confusing all things considered. The most surprising part of the post was the hashtag #YslTheLabel.

As soon as the post went live trolls flooded the comments with “Yes Ma’am” referring to his plea video. Minutes after his post fellow YSL artist LilGotIt posted on his Instagram seemingly addressing Gunna’s post.

YSL associate Unfoonkwho is Young Thug’s brother also seemingly responded to as well. Despite taking the same plea deal in the Rico case Unfoonk spoke his mind on the post.

Young Thug’s trial is just getting underway and his fate is in the hands of the court while it seems YSL is in shambles.