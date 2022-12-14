Bossip Video

Gunna will be released from jail after pleading guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge in an Alford plea deal that allows him to maintain his innocence.

Next month the YSL Rico trial will get underway in Atlanta. Young Thug, Gunna, and two dozen other YSL affiliates were named in a 56-count indictment earlier this year. Since the case was unsealed, both Young Thug and Gunna have been denied bail every step of the way and even Gunna, who was reportedly cleared from the only “serious overt act” attached to his name, was still held behind bars.

Recently Kim Kardashian used her social media platforms to push for a release putting the spotlight on the situation and now there’s a huge update to share.

Gunna To Be Released From Jail After Taking Alford Plea

Eight months after turning himself in, Gunna will reportedly be released from jail with time served. WSBTV reports that Gunna pleaded guilty in an Alford plea which allows him to plead guilty while maintaining his innocence. The deal is similar to pleading no contest. The deal also happened WITHOUT him having to cooperate with authorities or participating in the upcoming YSL trial, for now. It also means that if he’s called to testify he can use his fifth amendment rights.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” – Gunna said in a statement.

According to WSBTV, he was sentenced to 5 years with one year served in prison. The one-year sentence was commuted to time served and the four-year remaining on his sentence have been suspended and will be subject to special conditions including up to 500 hours of community service.