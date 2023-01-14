Bossip Video

During a sit-down interview with Taylor Rooks, Draymond Green gave an update on his relationship with Jordan Poole which apparently still has a ways to go.

At the start of the NBA season, all the attention was on the Golden State Warriors. Not because they made it to the top of the NBA mountain yet again but because of a viral moment. A video leaked online showing an altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

The video didn’t have audio but showed Draymond Green essentially knocking out his teammate. On opening night the Warriors received their championship rings and even with eyes on both players, things stayed professional. Now over four months later, Green is offering an update on the status of repairing his relationship with Poole.

Draymond Green recently sat down with Taylor Rooks for an interview and opened up about the viral video. Green admitted that he was wrong but also made sure to state there was more to the story.

“Once that (video) released, I’m experiencing so many emotions,” Green revealed. “Like, I’m upset. How the hell does this get released? Going through hell because you’re just at the sole discretion of public opinion.”

While he didn’t elaborate, he said he would reveal more at a later date. He did however say that things between him and Poole are on the mend.

“We go to work every day together,” he said. “Our lockers are right next to each other, that never changed. We ride the same buses together, we change in the same locker room on the road together — none of that has changed.” “Did it change our relationship, of course. Absolutely. That’s still a work in progress. I’ll always be willing to continue to do that work because I was wrong.”

Watch the interview in full below.