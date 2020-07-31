Desus & Mero: Taylor Rooks Dishes On Life In The NBA Bubble & Constant COVID-19 Tests [Video]

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are continuing on with their quarantine content, filming hour-long shows two times a week from the comfort of their own homes. As the Bodega Boys broadcast from New Jersey and The Bronx respectively, they also have some of their old friends join in for interviews.

This week, Taylor Rooks joined the program to talk about everything going on in the NBA bubble right now. The sports journalist is living life just like all of the players in Orlando, spending her time insider the Disney World bubble as a member of the press–so she has an inside look at how the whole thing is unfolding right now.

Elsewhere in the interview, she talks about the COVID-19 testing protocols and technology used inside of the bubble, Los Angeles Clippers’ Lou Williams and the chicken wings he risked his career for at Magic City in Atlanta, what the bubble food is really like, and the memoirs and documentaries (ESPN 30 for 30) that this moment in NBA history will surely produce sometime in the near future.

Check out the full interview down below to hear what Taylor has to say about all of that and so much more: