A Serious Matter: Meet The Mirror-Mesmerizing AKAs Exemplifying Excellence In The Divine 9

It’s a serious matter!

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate the mirror-mesmerizing ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated who’ve spent the last 115 years exemplifying excellence while reminding everyone that AKA business is a serious matter.

The storied organization started as the vision of nine college students on the campus of Howard University in 1908. Since then, the sorority has flourished into a globally-impactful organization of nearly 300,000 college-trained members, bound by the bonds of sisterhood and empowered by a commitment to servant-leadership that is both domestic and international in its scope.

As Alpha Kappa Alpha has grown, it has maintained its focus in two key arenas: the lifelong personal and professional development of each of its members; and galvanizing its membership into an organization of respected power and influence, consistently at the forefront of effective advocacy and social change that results in equality and equity for all citizens of the world.

Many iconic celebs including Maya Angelou, Phylicia Rashad, and Toni Morrison represent the storied sorority that continues to inspire generations of dynamic Black women.

In 2021, an especially star-studded group of celebs including Tracee Ellis Ross and Cynthia Erivo, basketball legend Lisa Leslie, journalist Robin Roberts, business executive Ursula M. Burns, famed costume designer Ruth E. Carter, film producer Debra Martin Chase, and “The Color Purple” author Alice Walker were inducted as honorary members.

This year, Auntie Pattie headlines the 2023 class of honorary inductees that also includes Gospel star/syndicated radio host Erica Campbell, America’s most decorated Track & Field Olympian Allyson Felix, and trailblazing public servant Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester.

Also worth mentioning is President Biden‘s special message to the AKAs that you can view below:

How are you celebrating the AKAs today? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of the absolute baddest AKAs in the game on the flip.