Selling Tampa’s tempting Too Hot To Handle in a new Netflix dating show.

The streaming service is announcing that Perfect Match premieres just in time for Valentine’s Day on February 14.

Produced by Kinetic Content, it’s merging the worlds of 23 standout singles from various shows as they seek swoonships in the midst of strategizing in a tropical paradise.

The familiar faces include participants from Selling Tampa, Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, The Circle, The Mole, and Twentysomethings.

“As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa,” the official description reads. “Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.”

The cast includes Love Is Blind alums Bartise Bowden (Oh, God), Damian Powers, Diamond Jack, Lauren “LC” Chamblin, and Shayne Jansen and they’ll be joined by The Circle’s Calvin Crooks, Joey Sasso, Mitchell Eason, Nick Uhlenhuth, and Savannah Palacio.

As far as the Too Hot to Handle crew, there will be Chase DeMoor, Chloe Veitch, Francesca Farago, Georgia Hassarati, and Izzy Fairthorne. The rest of the group is comprised of Abbey Humphreys of Twentysomethings, Selling Tampa’s Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere and Colony Reeves, Zay Wilson of The Ultimatum (remember him?), Dom Gabriel and Will Richardson of The Mole, Ines Tazi of The Circle France and Kariselle Snow of Sexy Beasts.

The first four episodes of Perfect Match premiere on Feb. 14 on Netflix, with additional episodes dropping on Feb. 21 and Feb. 28.





Will YOU be watching? We honestly can’t wait to see what kind of chaos (and hopefully coupledom) commences on this one.