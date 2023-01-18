Exclusive: The Stars Of ‘House Party’ Talk Reworking A Classic, Their Koala Co-Star And Keeping Your Trifling Homeboy Away From Your Cousin!

The new House Party arrived in theatres Friday, and we had the good fortune of chatting with the film’s stars Jacob Latimore, Tosin Cole, Rotimi and DC Young Fly.

If you haven’t watched the movie yet, the Calmatic-directed House Party update stars Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole as Kevin and Damon, two close friends who live in L.A. and are striving for greater things. Damon wants to be the biggest promoter in the city. Meanwhile Kevin, who is the father of a young daughter, dreams of a career in music production.

In the meantime, the two are eking out a living by cleaning houses and throwing parties on the side. When the party they’ve been promoting gets taken away from them, they forge a plan to use one of their client’s cribs as their venue. And thus begins the latest iteration of House Party, which is chock full of celebrity cameos and some appropriate references to the OG House Party.

In our interview with Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole, we discussed what drew them to the update, their favorite performances from the movie, and the ground rules for being friends with someone like Tosin’s character, Damon “Tha Don.”

The leading men said Melvin Gregg, who played one of their bullies was one of the most fun performances to watch, but Jacob also really loved Tosin’s acting in the movie. Both actors said they could befriend someone like Damon in real life, but the key would be keeping him away from family members.

Check out the interview below:

Hit the flip for our interview with DC Young Fly & Rotimi.