Funniest (And Pettiest) Reactions To Damson Idris Confirming His Swoonship With Heartthrob Whisperer Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey, first of her name, collector of panty-sizzlers.

Damson Idris posts photo with Lori Harvey: pic.twitter.com/zqO5QOtfgf — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 13, 2023

Social media is ABLAZE over Damson Idris confirming that he’s dating Lori Harvey, 26, by posting a photo of himself kissing the Hall of Fame Hot Girl on her birthday in a now-viral Instagram story.

The Snowfall star, 31, followed up with another post of Harvey seemingly on the set of the hit series with two money phones in her hand.

It looks like it may be official!! After a rumored romance, Damson Idris posted a photo of him and Lori Harvey to his IG story, as well as a solo photo of Lori pic.twitter.com/0KO1ZiwjBa — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 13, 2023

This comes after Lori and Damson were spotted in December dining at swanky restaurant Olivetta in West Hollywood, CA.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, the pair arrived together at 8:16 p.m. and left at 10:32 p.m.

Damson was escorted to the passenger back seat of his Escalade by his personal security. His security then escorted Lori to the other side of the Cadillac behind the driver’s seat.

Moments later, the couple made their way to Catch Steak to join friends for Zack Bia’s birthday where they waited for all of the photogs to leave before sneaking out of the restaurant at 11:54 p.m.

word on the street is Lori Harvey messing with Damson Idris ..she better back off.. pic.twitter.com/pjO1pt4K1p — 𝒞urleesi 🦋 (@jadorejcc) December 9, 2022

Also worth noting is Damson being cool with Lori’s ex Michael B. Jordan who posed alongside his fellow actor at the Highlight Room in LA back in April.

It didn’t take long for other pics of the bruvs hanging out to surface online. Hmmm.

And that sound of salty sadness you hear is probably from Meek Mill who seemingly took aim at Lori in a terribly-timed tweet that we expect to be deleted soon.

‘Y’all let that gal f#%k anybody *playground slide emoji*,’ he tweeted, saltily.

Meek every time Lori got a new man and his wishlist being ignored: https://t.co/Ez1BJCTHSd pic.twitter.com/TQiLNFK5gQ — 𓃶¹𝕁𝕚𝕘𝕘𝕪 (@JudusMaximus) January 13, 2023

You may recall Meek famously announcing that Lori Harvey is on his wish list on hit song ‘Going Bad’ (before shamelessly removing her from the list) to which Lori replied with very loud silence in a hilarious saga that will haunt the Philly rapper forever.

“I took Lori Harvey off my wishlist” – Meek Mill pic.twitter.com/xCZpCP6qW3 https://t.co/OginlIa46x — Quinta Brunson Stan Account (@dirtywhiteups) January 13, 2023

Are you here for Damson and Lori being together, forever? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the couple confirming their canoodleship on the flip.