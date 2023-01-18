Bossip Video

A super sweet couple that wed as strangers on Married At First Sight has welcomed their first child.

Vincent Morales and Briana Myles from season 12’s Atlanta-based iteration, welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aury Bella, Tuesday, Jan. 3.

“Our little love is finally here! After a long-awaited almost 10 months, Aury Bella Morales graced us with her presence on 1/3/23 and we couldn’t be more elated,” the pair confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement. “She’s even more beautiful than we could’ve ever imagined.”

On Instagram, the proud parents shared a photo of their daughter and noted the Spanish meaning behind her name which honors Vincent’s Dominican heritage.

“✨ Aury Bella Morales ✨ (meaning Golden Beauty) made her debut on 01/03/2023 at 3:23PM!”

In their comments the couple received congratulatory messages from fellow #MAFS stars including fellow new parent Woody Randall who wrote; “Check lil momma out” and Ashley Petta of Married At First Sight season 5 who said, “Congrats she’s beautiful 😍.”

Back in August, Vincent and Briana held a gender reveal party and gushed over their impending bundle of joy.

“A sweet Baby Girl!!! We’re so excited and blessed,” said Briana in a statement. “I 100% see myself being a Girl Mom and definitely Vincent as a Girl Dad! I cannot wait to witness their bond. This little lady will have him wrapped around her finger!” she added. “I’m still in awe that someone will be calling me Mama soon, but I’m thrilled to take on this new role! I believe we’ll be amazing parents with a wonderful support system.”





“Ever since finding out that I will be a father, it has been a roller coaster of emotions,” added Vincent. “I was never “Team Boy or Girl”, because all I want is a healthy Baby. I will say that it’s exciting to know the Gender! I can see the Tea parties, and Daddy’s girl vibes running through my head,” he added. “I am so blessed and just pray the process goes smoothly for Briana and Baby Girl. Praying for a smooth delivery, and a safe recovery for my wife. I am so thrilled for the arrival of my Baby Girl!!!”

Congrats to the happy couple!