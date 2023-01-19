‘HUSH’ On ALLBLK Finale Clip: Dr. Logan Confesses To Filming The Ladies During The Penthouse Project & All Hell Breaks Loose

The season finale of ALLBLK’s sexily scandalous drama is HERE and we’ve got an exclusive first look at what’s going down.

As previously reported HUSH has been detailing the sexy and scandalous story of housewives keeping MAJOR secrets with potentially deadly implications.

Throughout the season top marriage and sex therapist Dr. Draya Logan (Joyful Drake) has provided married women with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to share a luxury penthouse for her “Penthouse Project” where they can explore their desires…and potentially be the subjects of her next best seller.

Those ladies; Gina Rodriguez (Erica Mena), Jordan Vincent (Caryn Ward Ross), and Syleena Gibson (Candiace Dillard), all have dirty little secrets, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows them to live freely on the edge.

Unfortunately, those secrets have resulted in crime after a dead body’s been found at the penthouse—and all the drama’s coming to a head as the police close in on their primary suspect; Dr. Logan.

‘HUSH’ On ALLBLK Exclusive Clip

In the series finale, we see Dr. Logan fessing up to video recording the ladies’ sexual encounters at the Penthouse, and as you can imagine they’re pretty pissed.

“I’m been flimng the Penthouse…since the beginning,” confesses the author while Gina calls it some “sick a** s***” and an irate Jordan worries about her cam girl secret being exposed. “Are you f***g crazy?” asks Jordan.

According to Dr. Logan, however, the ladies are safe because Q’s wiped the cameras clean.

“There’s nothing on there, no one will ever see any of the footage,” she says. “How the fuck can we trust you? You told us there was no f****g cameras here!” says Gina. “Exactly so now all of a sudden were’ supposed to trust you?” echoes Jordan who feels violated.

Dr. Logan however is defiant.

“At first it was for my research, I told you, for my book—but then I found out one of you broke the rules…”

“Broke the rules” is an understatement considering the drugs that Dr. Logan found in the penthouse.

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

The season finale of HUSH is streaming NOW Thursday, January 19 on ALLBLK–will YOU be watching???

HUSH is executive produced by Chuck and Bree West and Angela Burt-Murray alongside Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love for ALLBLK. The series was written by Angela Burt-Murray, Chazitear, and Bree West and directed by Donald Welch and Chazitear.