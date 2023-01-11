Bossip Video

ALLBLK’s sexily scandalous drama is premiering a new episode and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look!

As previously reported HUSH, is an 8-episode scripted series that stars Joyful Drake (P Valley & The Quad), Caryn Ward Ross (Monogamy, Lucifer), Erica Mena (Love & Hip Hop, Sacrifice), Candice Dillard Bassett (Real Housewives of Potomac, The Christmas Lottery), and TS Madison (The TS Madison Experience, Zola). It details sexy and scandalous housewives keeping MAJOR secrets—with potentially deadly implications.

It follows the story of Dr. Draya Logan (Joyful Drake)a top marriage and sex therapist, TV personality, and best-selling author, who has built a successful practice discreetly catering to the between-the-sheets lives of her rich and famous clientele. Along with her trusted team, including her right hand and head of security, Dr. Logan is providing a handful of married women with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to share a luxury penthouse for her “Penthouse Project” where they can explore their desires…and potentially be the subjects of her next best seller.

Those ladies; Gina Rodriguez, Jordan Vincent, and Syleena Gibson, all have dirty little secrets, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows them to live freely on the edge.

Unfortunately, those secrets also threaten Dr. Logan’s livelihood and when a dead body is found, the police identify her as the primary suspect.

We recently saw Syleena and her husband Terrell panicking over a BIG mistake concerning drugs. Now we see that Dr. Logan’s discovered the illegal dealings happening at her penthouse and she wants answers.

‘HUSH’ On ALLBLK Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip, Dr. Logan and her righthand man Q are discussing the bag full of narcotics that the doc’s mysteriously stashed away.

“I walked in the bedroom and I just saw this sitting on the bed,” explains Dr. Logan before aggeeing with Q that Syleena and Terrell are to blame for the discovery.

Q’s worried that someone could “die” over the misplaced shipment and thinks they should take the contraband back to the penthouse—but Dr. Logan’s got a better idea. She wants to investigate the strip club where the drugs are being sold.

“You and I can go to down to Assets, check this s*** out for ourselves,” says the sex therapist.

Sounds like things are about to get spicy.

Take an exclusive look below.

HUSH, an ALLBLK original series, is streaming a new episode Thursday, January 11–will YOU be watching???

HUSH is executive produced by Chuck and Bree West and Angela Burt-Murray alongside Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love for ALLBLK. The series was written by Angela Burt-Murray, Chazitear, and Bree West and directed by Donald Welch and Chazitear.