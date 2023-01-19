Bossip Video

Tory Lanez is using his time in jail to reflect and he reportedly regrets not testifying in his Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial.

Now that the smoke has cleared over the high-profile trial, the Canadian rapper’s sentencing is fast approaching. All the while Lanez is waiting to hear his fate, talks of an appeal are continuing to be discussed amid him hiring a new legal team.

As previously reported David Kenner who represented Snoop Dogg in his 90’s murder case was hired alongside Jose Baez who most famously defended Casey Anthony and Aaron Hernandez.

Tory Lanez Reportedly Regrets Decision To Not Testify At Trial, New Legal Team Suggests Mistakes Were Made In Court

Speaking of Baez, he isn’t wasting time getting to work and he’s also speaking out about his client. According to TMZ, Baez is ready to go all out and feels confident in his ability to represent Lanez.

“Unfortunately, this is the way that it is, but he’s got me now and I’m certainly willing to give him everything I have and hopefully, we’ll get the best result possible for him,” he said. “In all of that, there are things that certainly in the trial he wished had gone the other way,” he said. “He’s trying his best to adjust to everything. In light of the fact that he’s never been in this situation before, it’s really a tough process to go through.”

Meanwhile, one issue that frequently comes up is Tory’s decision to not testify in his own trial. According to Rolling Stone, Tory is allegedly regretting that decision and feels he received bad legal advice.

The well-placed source says Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, wanted to take the witness stand to plead his case directly to jurors but was dissuaded by lawyer George Mgdesyan in a decision Peterson now considers misguided.

If a new trial is granted it’s almost certain that Lanez will stake the stand his new legal team feels confident it will help his case.